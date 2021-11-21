Indiana women rally to victory

HAMDEN, Conn. – Grace Berger scored 17 points as No. 4 Indiana rallied past Quinnipiac 67-59 on Saturday.

Indiana (4-0) finished with four starters scoring in double figures, including Ali Patberg with 12, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Mackenzie Holmes each with 10.

Indiana fell behind 12-2 at the outset and trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

“We're a veteran team, we've been in this spot before where we've been down,” Berger said. “We don't ever freak out.”

Mackenzie DeWees scored 15 points and Mikala Morris added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Quinnipiac (2-2).

No. 2 UCONN 88, MINNESOTA 58: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, the Huskies' Christyn Williams scored a career-high 31 points in the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Evina Westbrook added 16 points for the Huskies (2-0). Minnesota (3-2) was scoreless nearly the first six minutes of the second half.

SAINT FRANCIS 73, GOSHEN 70: In Goshen, Sidney Crowe scored 18 points as the Cougars won their Crossroads League opener. Meleah Kunkel had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and junior forward Cassidy Crawford chipped in with 10 points, nine rebounds and led with six assists for Saint Francis (4-3, 1-0 Crossroads).

PURDUE FORT WAYNE vs. IUPUI, canceled: The game scheduled for the Gates Center was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Because of positive cases within IUPUI's tier one individuals, the Jaguars were unable to make the trip. It is considered a forfeit for IUPUI and a win for Purdue Fort Wayne.

DAYTON 78, PURDUE 62: In West Lafayette, three players finished in double-figure scoring, but the Boilers suffered the first defeat of the Katie Gearlds era. Ra Shaya Kyle paced the Boilermakers (3-1) with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting plus eight rebounds. Abbey Ellis had 11 while Madison Layden and Brooke Moore had 10 apiece. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the floor in the first half, but that cooled to just 3 of 14 in the third quarter, when Dayton (3-1) built its lead to as many as 15. The Flyers were led by Erin Whalen's game-high 26 points, followed by Makira Cook's 18 and Araion Bradshaw's 13.

Men

No. 5 VILLANOVA 71, No. 17 TENNESSEE 53: In Uncasville, Connecticut, Villanova's Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater also scored 14 points and Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats (3-1), who had a 20-point lead at halftime. Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points for Tennessee (2-1).

SAINT FRANCIS 90, GOSHEN 83: In Goshen, junior guard Antwaan Cushingberry scored 31 points as the No. 1 Cougars outscored the Maple Leafs 50-35 in the second half to win their Crossroads League opener. David Ejah had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jalan Mull had 17 points and Dan McKeeman added 13. for the Cougars (9-0, 1-0 Crossroads).

INDIANA TECH 61, ROCHESTER 57: In Rochester Hills, Michigan, Grant Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Rof Stein added 12 points for Indiana Tech (4-4, 2-2 WHAC).