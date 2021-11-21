Utah knocks off 4th-ranked Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a 28-0 lead, and the No. 24 Utes ended No. 4 Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.

Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game. Utah has won four in a row.

Thomas has run for a Utah-record 17 touchdowns this season. The previous mark was 15, shared by Zack Moss and John White IV.

Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards. His top target, Brant Kuithe, piled up 118 yards on five catches for just the second 100-yard game of his career. Covey had 191 all-purpose yards.

Anthony Brown threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for Oregon (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 3 CFP). Oregon rushed for 63 yards and had 294 yards of offense.

No. 2 ALABAMA 42, No. 21 ARKANSAS 35: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4) This one wasn't settled until Arkansas's onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.

No. 3 CINCINNATI 48, SMU 14: In Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and even caught a TD pass to help Cincinnati roll. The Bearcats extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 26 games and keep alive hopes of becoming the first non-Power 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 OHIO STATE 56, No. 7 MICHIGAN STATE 7: In Columbus, Ohio, C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the first half and Ohio State made it look easy. Stroud finished 32 for 35 against the Spartans' sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker had six carries for 25 yards.

No. 8 MICHIGAN 59, MARYLAND 18: In College Park, Maryland, Mike Sainristil made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown, Hassan Haskins scored two TDs of his own, and Michigan did its part to raise the stakes of next weekend's showdown with Ohio State. The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 6 CFP) host the Buckeyes next week, and the winner will go to the Big Ten title game.

No. 12 OKLAHOMA 28, IOWA STATE 21: In Norman, Okla., Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for a score for Oklahoma. Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards to help the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP) bounce back from a loss to Baylor and solidify their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game.

CLEMSON 48, No. 13 WAKE FOREST 27: In Clemson, South Carolina, Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns and Clemson won its 13th straight over Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons' run to the ACC Atlantic title. Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump pass for a score to Davis Allen for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 34th straight at home.

No. 18 IOWA 33, ILLINOIS 23: In Iowa City, Iowa, Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for Iowa's first touchdown. Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing Illinois (4-7, 3-5) 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick near the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score.

No. 19 WISCONSIN 35, NEBRASKA 28: In Madison, Wisconsin, Braelon Allen ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help Wisconsin outlast Nebraska for its seventh consecutive victory. Nebraska drove to Wisconsin's 11 in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21. Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez's fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left.

Wisconsin will clinch its fourth Big Ten championship game appearance in the last six years if it wins its regular-season finale at Minnesota.