Cochran scores 22 to lead Cardinals to win at Florida event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tyler Cochran scored 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey Mike's Classic.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

Trent Buttrick had 19 points for the Minutemen (3-3). C.J. Kelly added 19 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Ball State had previously lost to Weber State and Florida International in the event.

No. 17 TENNESSEE 89, No. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 72: In Uncasville, Connecticut, freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead the Volunteers in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday's opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Women

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 80, No. 9 OREGON 63: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 as the Gamecocks advanced to the finals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament.

South Carolina's victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for the tournament title today.

This was the first meeting between South Carolina (5-0) and the Ducks (3-1) since 2002.

No. 2 UCONN 60, No. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 53: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, Paige Bueckers had 21 points and seven assists as the Huskies held on to reach the finals of the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis.

Freshman Azzi Fudd added a season-high 18 points on six 3-pointers for Connecticut (3-0), which had to fight to the final minutes to maintain a perfect mark against the Bulls (3-2). UConn squandered a 13-point second-quarter lead and an eight-point margin midway through the third, then found itself trailing in the final seconds of that quarter after giving up an 11-0 run.

No. 3 MARYLAND 79, No. 6 BAYLOR 76: In College Park, Maryland, Ashley Owusu scored 24 points as the Terrapins handed the Bears their first loss of the post-Kim Mulkey era.

Maryland (6-0) led 76-65 before a furious Baylor rally nearly forced overtime. The Bears (3-1) had the ball down by three, but Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

NOTRE DAME 94, BRYANT 35: In South Bend, the Irish went on a 16-4 run to end the first quarter, igniting a runaway win as Notre Dame improved to 5-0. The Irish made 39 of 75 (52%) shot. They were led by Maddy Westbeld, who scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Dara Mabrey scored 14 points, and Sonia Citron scored 13. Olivia Miles had a double-double with 14 points and 14 assists.