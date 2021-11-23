Ball State wins, gains bowl eligibility

The third time proved the charm for Ball State on Tuesday. The Cardinals gained bowl eligibility with a 20-3 victory over Buffalo at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, snapping a two-game skid.

After falling at Northern Illinois on Nov. 10 and at home to Central Michigan last Wednesday in its first two chances to secure postseason eligibility, Ball State (6-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) staked itself to a 14-0 lead early, scoring two touchdowns in a 2-minute, 22-second stretch of the first quarter in a rematch of the 2020 MAC Championship Game, a 38-28 Cardinals victory on Dec. 18.

Malcolm Lee’s 28-yard interception return preceded an 11-play drive that culminated in a 1-yard plunge by Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt for the game’s first touchdown.

On Buffalo’s next possession, Hassan Littles blocked a punt deep in the Bulls’ end. It took the Cardinals just three plays to double their lead, when Plitt connected with Jayshon Jackson on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 2:22 left in the first quarter.

The Ball State defense picked off Buffalo quarterback Matt Myers four times.