South Carolina disrupts UConn

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Dawn Staley's top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Gamecocks held the No. 2 Huskies to three points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

“Our players are determined. They are resilient,” said Staley, South Carolina's Hall of Fame coach. “We knew exactly what we had to do especially on the defensive side of the ball. We had to disrupt. UConn's a team that's a well-oiled machine. If you allow them to run their stuff, they've made teams look stupid. We had the personnel to disrupt and force them into contested shots.”

The Gamecocks (6-0) wouldn't let the Huskies (3-1) beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter, setting off a postgame celebration that had South Carolina swaying alongside a Bahamian dance group.

Trailing 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina cranked up its defense, holding UConn without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. By the time Evina Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 5 minutes left – UConn's only points of the fourth – the Huskies trailed 63-57.

PURDUE 70, MARSHALL 60: In West Lafayette, sophomore Ra Shaya Kyle registered her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers (4-1). Abbey Ellis added 14 points, and Cassidy Hardin had three 3-pointers for 10 points. The Boilermakers made 21 of 26 free throws and 7 of 21 (33.3%) 3-pointers.

Men

No. 10 KENTUCKY 86, ALBANY 61: In Lexington, Kentucky, TyTy Washington Jr. scored 20 points for the second straight game, and former North Side player Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points as the Wildcats claimed their fourth consecutive victory. Kentucky (4-1) led throughout. A few spurts, including an 8-0 run to make it 61-39 with 8:28 remaining, put the game out of reach.

No. 12 HOUSTON 70, BUTLER 52: In Las Vegas, Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Cougars (4-0), who scored the game's 17 points to win in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

Bryce Bolden had 16 points for Butler (3-2), which had 20 turnovers that led to 27 Houston points. The Bulldogs play Texas A&M today..

CINCINNATI 71, No. 14 ILLINOIS 51: In Kansas City, Missouri, Mike Saunders Jr. scored 20 points, Jeremiah Davenport added 19 and the Bearcats overcame an early 15-point deficit in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Cincinnati (5-0) trailed 23-8 in the opening minutes before charging back to take a 34-31 lead at the break. The Bearcats pushed the advantage past 20 by the midway point of the second half.

Kofi Cockburn, who was suspended the first three games of the season for violating NCAA rules, had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-2).