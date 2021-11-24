Badgers hang on late, edge No. 12 Houston

LAS VEGAS – Twelfth-ranked Houston scored the first 17 points against Butler in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, then allowed Wisconsin to score the first 13 points en route to a 20-point halftime deficit in Tuesday's semifinal.

It cost the Cougars in the long run, as Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points to lead Wisconsin past Houston 65-63.

The Cougars cut Wisconsin's lead to two on Kyler Edwards' 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn't expecting the feed, costing the Cougars a chance at a final attempt.

Tyler Wahl chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds, while Brad Davison also had nine points for the Badgers (4-1).

Houston (4-1) was led by Edwards, who had 18 points.

No. 14 ILLINOIS 72, KANSAS STATE 64: In Kansas City, Missouri, Kofi Cockburn bruised his way to 23 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back, and Alfonso Plummer hit seven 3-pointers and added 21 points as the Illini held off the Wildcats in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Plummer finished 7 of 9 from beyond the arc, and the Illini (3-2) went 12 of 26 from 3.

TEXAS A&M 57, BUTLER 50: In Las Vegas, Quenton Jackson had 15 points and five steals, lifting the Aggies in the Maui Invitational.

Butler's Chuck Harris scored on a layup to make it 53-50 with 27 seconds left, but Marcus Williams hit two free throws to send the Aggies (5-1) into today's fifth-place game.

Jair Bolden had 10 points to lead Butler (3-3), which had 19 turnovers that led to 21 Texas A&M points. The Bulldogs shot 36% and went 5 for 20 from the 3-point arc.

SAINT FRANCIS 94, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 61: At the Hutzell Center, the top-ranked Cougars made quick work of their Crossroads League foes, jumping ahead 42-26 at the half. Saint Francis (9-0, 1-0 Crossroads League) sank 12 3-pointers in shooting 52.2% from the floor (35 of 67) overall, getting a game-high 27 points from Antwaan Cushingberry. Carroll product David Ejah and Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull both shot 5 of 8 from the floor, with Ejah scoring 14 points and Mull adding 13 to go with five assists.

INDIANA TECH 60, AQUINAS 49: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, a 10-point halftime lead held up as the Warriors moved over .500 on the season. Josh Kline led all scorers with 19 points for Tech (5-4, 3-2 WHAC), going 9 of 12 from the floor, while Rog Stein added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Women

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 67, SAINT FRANCIS 59: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars of Ohio held the Cougars of Fort Wayne to 39% shooting from the floor. Saint Francis (4-4, 1-1 Crossroads League) led 21-16 after one quarter, but No. 23 Mount Vernon Nazarene (7-2, 2-0) used a 19-7 second-quarter to snap USF's three-game win streak. Cassidy Crawford led Saint Francis with 16 points and four assists, while Carroll graduate Emily Parrett added 10 points and three rebounds.

INDIANA TECH 68, AQUINAS 47: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Emma Tuominen's double-double (11 rebounds to go with a career-high 24 points) led the No. 9 Warriors. Kyra Whitaker netted 17 and Taya Andrews had 12 as Tech improved to 9-0, 4-0 WHAC.