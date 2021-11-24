Cardinals win to finally earn bowl eligibility

The third time proved the charm for Ball State on Tuesday. The Cardinals gained bowl eligibility with a 20-3 victory over Buffalo at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, snapping a two-game skid.

After falling at Northern Illinois and at home to Central Michigan in its first two chances to secure postseason eligibility, Ball State (6-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) staked itself to a 14-0 lead early, scoring two touchdowns in a two-minute, 22-second stretch of the first quarter in a rematch of the 2020 MAC championship game.

Malcolm Lee's 28-yard interception return set up an 11-play drive that culminated in a 1-yard plunge by Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt for the game's first score. On Buffalo's next possession, Hassan Littles blocked a punt and it took the Cardinals just three plays to double the lead.