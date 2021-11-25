Michigan State downs Loyola on alley-oop dunk

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Marcus Bingham Jr. dunked home an alley-oop pass from Tyson Walker with 3.4 seconds left to lift Michigan State past Loyola Chicago 63-61 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Hall got into the paint and lobbed the ball in traffic to Bingham on the right side of the lane for the finish. The Ramblers had a final chance to tie or win, but Braden Norris fell short on a halfcourt heave to end it – sending Spartans players to mob Bingham in celebration near midcourt.

The Spartans (4-1) advanced to today's semifinals to face No. 22 Connecticut, a 115-109 winner over No. 19 Auburn in double overtime. The Ramblers (4-1) will face Auburn in the consolation bracket today.

Bingham finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for Michigan State.

Lucas Williamson had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Loyola Chicago, which shot 37% but scored 16 second-chance points.

Norris, the son of Saint Francis career scoring leader Brett Norris, finished with nine points.

No. 22 UCONN 115, No. 19 AUBURN 109, 2OT: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, Tyler Polley scored a career-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the second overtime to lead the Huskies in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Adama Sanogo finished with a career-best 30 points for Connecticut (5-0), which blew a 15-point lead in regulation and squandered a lead late in the first overtime. But Sanogo and Polley didn't let the Huskies stumble in the second overtime, scoring 14 points as UConn finally pushed ahead for good.

K.D. Johnson scored 23 of his career-high 27 points after halftime, including driving baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime to extend the game, for the Tigers (4-1).

No. 12 HOUSTON 78, OREGON 49: In Las Vegas, Fabian White Jr. scored 15 points, and Marcus Sasser added 14 to lead the Cougars in the Maui Invitational third-place game.

Houston (5-1) smothered the Ducks with defensive pressure and pushed them around inside to lead by 34 early in the second half. Houston had a 40-22 advantage in the paint and snagged 11 offensive rebounds to finish 2-1 in the relocated event.

Women

EVANSVILLE 84, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 71: At the Gates Center, the Mastodons (3-1, 2-0 Horizon League) suffered their first loss under coach Maria Marchesano, falling despite 23 points from Homestead grad Sylare Starks. Shayla Sellers added 12 points and 10 rebounds for PFW, which led 36-35 at halftime but was outscored 23-14 in the fourth quarter.