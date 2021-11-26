No. 4 Bearcats stay unbeaten, beat East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C.  Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and No. 4 Cincinnati, aiming to maintain its position among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, completed a perfect regular season by beating East Carolina 35-13 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP No. 4) are trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team CFP.

This outcome was largely achieved because of Cincinnatis defense. As a bonus, Arquon Bush blocked a field goal and Ahmad Gardner returned the ball 60 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown to make it 28-6.

Less than four minutes later, Darrian Beavers intercepted a pass at the 7:27 mark, but the ensuing possession resulted in Cincinnatis second turnover inside the East Carolina 5-yard line.

East Carolina (7-5, 5-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Ridder finished 17-for-28 for 301 yards with two interceptions. Alec Pierce caught eight passes for 136 yards. Jerome Ford rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown.

East Carolina closed within 21-6 and then drove to the Cincinnati 5 early in the fourth quarter. But after a penalty, the Pirates were ready to settle for Owen Daffers third field goal before Bush disrupted those plans in what seemed like a game-clinching sequence with 11:07 remaining.

The All-America cornerback Gardner grabbed the bouncing ball and was way out in front of the pack for a score.

East Carolinas winning streak marked its longest string of success in AAC play in its eight seasons as a league member.

Cincinnati also went 12-0 in the 2009 regular season.

The Pirates, facing their highest-ranked team since a 27-10 home loss in 2006 to then-No. 4 West Virginia, were held to 282 yards of total offense.

Holton Ahlers was 19-for-38 for 228 yards, an interception and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jsi Hatfield.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats wasted numerous scoring chances and that could have haunted them if not for a stellar defensive performance. They gave up only one touchdown and held East Carolina to 54 rushing yards  almost 120 below the Pirates season average.

East Carolina: The Pirates, wholl finish in a third-place tie in the AAC with Central Florida and Saturdays Tulsa-Southern Methodist winner, were aiming for a rare victory against a Top 25 team. With this result, the Pirates are 13-63-1 vs. Top 25 foes. East Carolina outscored its four AAC visitors in the first quarter by a combined 27-0 this year, but its 77 yards of total offense in the first half Saturday put it in a bind.

TAKE THAT, COACH

In the second quarter, Ridder passed Bearcats quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli (11,930 yards) as the all-time leader in program history in total yards. Ridder is also the AAC career leader in total yards.

Meanwhile, Ford eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Hes at 1,056 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati wasnt threatened much in this game, but the bar might be high for the Bearcats. Its hard to see them climbing at after this result, though the performance should be enough to hold steady.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Next Saturday at home vs. Houston in the AAC championship game.

East Carolina: Awaits a bowl invitation for its first postseason game since 2014.