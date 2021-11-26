Beating rival gets Rebels 10th win

Wide receiver Dontario Drummond hauled in 14 passes for 138 yards and running back Snoop Conner scored two touchdowns to lead No. 9 Mississippi to a 31-21 victory over rival Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi on Thursday.

The Rebels (10-2), secured their first 10-win season since 2015 and captured their second straight victory in the rivalry series since coach Lane Kiffin took over prior to the 2020 campaign. When his team clinched the victory with a 15-yard pass from Matt Corral to Jerrion Ealy that made it 31-13 with 5:35 to play, Kiffin turned toward the stands and spread his arms wide in celebration.

Corral's counterpart, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, threw for 332 yards and a touchdown. Trailing 10-6 late in the first half, the Bulldogs (7-5) drove into the red zone, but their receivers dropped three straight potential touchdown passes and Mississippi State missed a field goal on the final play of the half.