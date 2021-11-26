Purdue women fall short

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kirsten Deans scored 12 points with six assists, 10 of 11 Mountaineers scored and No. 22 West Virginia held off a tough challenge from Purdue to win 65-57 at the St. Pete Showcase.

Purdue stayed within eight points of West Virginia for most of the game and drained 10 3-pointers to remain a threat.

West Virginia's defense toughened as Kari Niblack and Savannah Samuel blocked consecutive Purdue shots to end one possession with under three minutes to go. Esmery Martinez stole the ball to end the next and scored off the fast break, pushing the Mountaineers lead to nine, 63-54 with 1:23 left

No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78, No. 2 MARYLAND 60: In Nassau, Bahamas, Elissa Cunane scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots from the field, to help No. 5 North Carolina State run past second-ranked Maryland at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament.

Men

No. 4 KANSAS 71, NORTH TEXAS 59: In Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 16 as Kansas beat North Texas in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history. Kansas (4-0) also got 15 points from Remy Martin.

No. 6 BAYLOR 69, VCU 61: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, Matthew Mayer scored 15 points to help Baylor hold off VCU in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Freshman Kendall Brown added 14 points for the reigning national champion Bears (6-0), who had to clean up a mistake-filled first half and keep the Rams at arm's distance throughout the second half of the game.

IONA 72, No. 10 ALABAMA 68: In Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Nelly Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr. made key free throws in the final seconds to lift Iona over Alabama in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Tyson Jolly had 13 points, Elijah Joiner 12 and Quinn Slazinski 11 for Iona (6-0)

Alabama (4-1) got 19 points from Jaden Shackelford. Quinerly added 15.

MICHIGAN STATE 64, No. 22 CONNECTICUT 60: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game's final nine points in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Gabe Brown scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-1), who blew a 14-point lead before halftime and shot just 32% after the break.