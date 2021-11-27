Dayton upsets Kansas at buzzer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Mustapha Amzil's lone basket of the game was a memorable one.

Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Friday.

Kansas' David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith's layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

“It was great,” Amzil said. “I had to watch the ball bounce in and down. It's hard to describe. It's surreal. It's a great feeling.”

It was Amzil's only shot from the field. He also went 2 for 4 at the free-throw line.

“Obviously great presence of mind by Mustapha to know the clock and give us a chance,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “We're grateful the shot fell.”

Dayton (3-3) had five players score in double figures.

Christian Braun had 17 points for Kansas (4-1).

No. 6 BAYLOR 75, MICHIGAN STATE 58: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, James Akinjo scored 15 points to lead the Bears (7-0) in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break.

No. 10 KENTUCKY 86, NORTH FLORIDA 52: In Lexington, Kentucky, TyTy Washington scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (5-1). Kentucky junior Keion Brooks Jr., a former North Side player, missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

No. 14 ILLINOIS 94, RIO GRANDE 85: In Champaign, Illinois, Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Illini (4-2).

PFW 74, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 66: In Fort Myers, Florida, Jarred Godfrey scored 19 points to lead the Mastodons in the FGCU Invitational. Ra Kpedi and Bobby Planutis added 16 points each for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-1). Kpedi also had nine rebounds.

Women

No. 12 MICHIGAN 61, No. 16 OREGON STATE 52: In Daytona Beach, Florida, Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wolverines at the Daytona Beach Invitational DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown added 14 points for Michigan (6-0).

GEORGIA 71, NOTRE DAME 67, OT: In Daytona Beach, Florida, the Bulldogs used an 8-0 run after guard Olivia Miles had giving the Irish a 67-63 lead with back-to-back layups. Miles had a career high 24 points to go along with her six rebounds and five assists. Notre Dame (5-1) committed 25 turnovers, which Georgia (5-0) converted into 16 points.

TEXAS TECH 71, BALL STATE 67: in Katy, Texas, for the second-straight game, redshirt junior Anna Clephane led the Cardinals with 15 points, but Ball State (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season in its first game of the Van Chancellor Classic.

Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added 14 points for Ball State.