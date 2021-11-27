No. 4 Bearcats take step closer to playoff berth

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 4 Cincinnati looked comfortable playing its first game in playoff position.

The Bearcats handled business in their final road game of the season Friday, beating East Carolina 35-13 in a quest to maintain a spot among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“We knew there were more things at stake,” coach Luke Fickell said. “It's great when you have a mature group that you don't have to go over every little thing. You trust that they're enjoying it, but they have to understand that to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes, and Cincinnati (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP No. 4) completed a perfect regular season. The Bearcats are trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team playoff.

“We got another one and we have to finish strong,” Ridder said.

They'll be at home when facing Houston next week in the AAC title game.

“Put yourselves in position to play for championships, a lot of other things can happen,” Fickell said.

Defense and special teams helped put the game away for Cincinnati.

Arquon Bush blocked a field goal and Ahmad Gardner returned the ball 60 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown to make it 28-6.

No. 16 IOWA 28, NEBRASKA 21: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Spencer Petras plunged 2 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 left to give the Hawkeyes their first lead. as Iowa came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win.

Iowa won the border battle for the seventh straight year, but not before Jermari Harris intercepted Logan Smothers' pass at the Iowa 2 with 43 seconds to play.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) stayed alive in the Big Ten West race and now need Minnesota to beat Wisconsin today to go to the conference championship game next week in Indianapolis.

The loss was another gut punch to Nebraska (3-9, 1-8) in its worst season since 1957. The Cornhuskers, who won't go to a bowl for a fifth straight year, finished with losses in six straight games and eight of nine. Their nine losses were by a total of 56 points.

Tyler Goodson ran for 156 yards on 23 carries to become Iowa's first 1,000-yard rusher since Akrum Wadley in 2017.

Smothers, making his first start in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, threw for 199 yards and ran 24 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa used a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, two field goals and a safety to wipe out a 21-6 deficit and tie it 21-21 with 7:21 left.

Nebraska had looked ready to get its breakthrough win when Goodson fumbled at the Huskers' 6 and Smothers led them 94 yards in six plays for a double-digit lead.