Alabama outlasts Auburn in 4 OTs

AUBURN, Ala. – Pushed to the limits, Alabama delivered plays to celebrate in a stadium that has produced a few devastating ones.

The result was another unforgettable Iron Bowl.

John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide's national title hopes.

It was the first overtime in the Iron Bowl.

“Wow, what a game,” Tide coach Nick Saban said.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley's pass in the final OT, and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 3 CFP) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game after smothering Young and the Tide's prolific offense most of the way.

“After halftime, it just seemed like everybody was all in and we were fighting like I've never seen us fight all year long,” Saban said. “Our players were as happy as I've ever seen them after the game.”

Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja'Corey Brooks – his fourth catch and first touchdown this season – with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Young converted a fourth-and-7 to Jahleel Billingsley, followed by two incompletions under pressure for an offense that had been held in check for 59 minutes.

“It was crazy. It was crazy,” said Young, who passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. “When you're playing in the Iron Bowl, what else are you supposed to expect? Throughout all the ups and downs, even that last drive, I have so much faith in my guys. My confidence never wavered.”

There were times when it easily could have against an Auburn defense that was yielding little.

The Tigers had been trying to win their third straight Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and fourth in five years. They nearly pulled it off. Auburn had won with a Kick-Six (2013) and two pick-sixes (2019).

Fans didn't get to storm the field this time.

“There was a lot of fight from our team,” first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “I'm proud of our guys. I told them I was proud of their fight.”