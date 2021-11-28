Gophers upset Badgers, win Axe

MINNEAPOLIS – Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown to lead Minnesota on three scoring drives in the second half to surge past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13, take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the Big Ten West Division title Saturday.

Morgan, who went 11 for 16 for 199 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell, led the Gophers on the sprint into the end zone to hoist the 73-year-old trophy on their home field for the first time since 2003.

The Gophers (8-4, 6-3) delivered an inspired and stifling performance by their defense. They held freshman standout Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes and forced Graham Mertz to throw throughout the second half to favorable results.

Mertz went 21 for 38 for 171 yards and an interception.

No. 1 GEORGIA 45, GEORGIA TECH 0: In Atlanta, Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, as the Bulldogs (12-0) finished the regular season undefeated. It is the first undefeated regular season for Georgia since 1982, when the Bulldogs capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

No. 9. BAYLOR 27, TEXAS TECH 24:, In Waco, Texas, Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start as the Bears kept alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons. Baylor (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) needed Oklahoma State to beat Oklahoma later Saturday to make the Big 12 title game.

No. 11. OREGON 38, OREGON STATE 29: In Eugene, Oregon, Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score to lead the Ducks, who won the Pac-12 North Division and claim a spot in the league's championship game.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2) will face No. 16 Utah for the conference championship in Las Vegas on Friday.

No. 12. MICHIGAN STATE 30, PENN STATE 27: In East Lansing, Michigan, Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Spartans.

Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week's 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.

Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5), who have lost five of their last seven games.

NORTH TEXAS 45, No. 15. UTSA 23: In Denton, Texas, running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns as the Mean Green handed the Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 Conference USA) their first loss of the season.

Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA's three lost fumbles among six overall before sitting the second half at North Texas' rain-soaked Apogee Stadium.

No. 21. WAKE FOREST 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 10: In Boston, quarterback Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Demon Deacons claimed a spot in Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim its first league title since 2006 when it faces No. 20 Pittsburgh on Saturday.