Indiana survives Miami comeback

NASSAU, Bahamas  Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 4 Indiana survived a late rally by Miami to win 53-51 on Saturday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Ali Patberg added 13 points for the Hoosiers (5-1), who committed 24 in the game.

Indiana led 39-38 late in the third quarter before scoring 13 of the next 15 points to get some breathing room. Five different players, including Patberg, scored during the game-changing spurt. Her layup with 5:02 left made it 52-40.

Miami (4-2) didnt go away as Kelsey Marshall scored the next 11 points to get the Hurricanes with 52-51 with 43.9 seconds left.

Patberg missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but Holmes grabbed the offensive rebound with 13 seconds left, giving the Hoosiers another possession. Miami was forced to foul a few times to get Indiana into the bonus.

Holmes converted one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to make it 53-51. Marshall had a chance to win the game, but her 3-pointer from the wing bounced off the rim.

No. 7 STANFORD 86, No. 2 MARYLAND 67: In Nassau, Bahamas, Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

No. 12 MICHIGAN 64, MISSISSIPPI STATE 48: In Daytona Beach, Florida, DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, and Naz Hillmon had her third straight double-double as the Wolverines won in the Daytona Beach Invitational.

NOTRE DAME 64, No. 16 OREGON STATE 62: In Daytona Beach, Florida, Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld combined for 25 points to lead the Irish at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Oregon States (3-2) Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 25, with 20 coming in the last 9:53 as she almost single-handedly erased what had been a 22-point Notre Dame lead.

Von Oelhoffen scored on a layup off a defensive rebound with 1:39 left and then hit two free throws about a minute later to cut the lead to two.

After Westbeld missed two from the line with 19 seconds left, Von Oelhoffen missed her last two shots at 12 seconds and 2 seconds.

PURDUE 71, No. 17 FLORIDA STATE 61: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Cassidy Hardin made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four 3-pointers and 16 points as the Boilermakers won at the St. Pete Showcase. It was Purdues first win over a ranked team since 2019. Ra Shaya Kyle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue (5-2).

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 87, BALL STATE 66: In Katy, Texas, Stephanie Visscher had a season-high 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists at the Lumberjacks won in the Van Chancellor Classic. Anna Clephane led the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added 10 points.

RIO GRANDE 85, INDIANA TECH 79: At the Schaefer Center, Hailey Jordan led four players in double figures with 17 points as the Red Storm outscored the Warriors by 10 points in fourth quarter to hand the hosts their first loss of the season. Kyra Whitaker led Indiana Tech (9-1) with 24 points, and Taya Andrews added 23. Emma Tuominen had 16 points and 12 rebounds.