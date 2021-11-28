Jackson-Davis has record game

BLOOMINGTON  Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 points to set an Assembly Hall record and became the first Hoosier to score 40 or more points in a game in 27 years as Indiana pulled away from Marshall in the second half to post a 90-79 victory on Saturday night.

The previous Assembly Hall record was set by Steve Alford with 42 in 1987. The last Hoosier to score over 40 was Alan Henderson, who had 41 at Michigan State on March 9, 1994.

Indiana has won six straight to start the season.

Trailing by one at intermission, Jackson-Davis scored 11 points as the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 17-10 run to grab a 58-48 lead. Marshall battled back, scoring six straight points in layups from Mikel Beyers, Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey to make it 61-54, and after Miller Kopp hit a jumper for Indiana, Taylor knocked down a 3 to get the Thundering Herd within six, 63-57 with 12:14 left.

Obinna Anochili-Killin dunked and Kinsey turned a three-point play with 7:37 left to make it a three-point game, 70-67.

The Hoosiers scored nine straight points to take an 81-69 lead with 4:37 and cruised to the win.

Jackson-Davis hit 18 of 24 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and blocked five shots. Xavier Johnson added 20 points, grabbed seven boards, dished seven assists and collected five steals. Race Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.

Kinsey scored 21 points and Taylor added 20 to lead Marshall (4-2).

WESTERN MICHIGAN 93, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 85, OT: In Fort Myers, Florida, Jarred Godfrey scored 35 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Broncos in overtime.

Adrian Martin, who had a career-high 20 points to lead the Broncos, hit all six of his 3-pointers, the last of which gave Western Michigan (2-4) the lead for good in the first minute of overtime.

Godfrey was 13 of 18 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range and added six rebounds and four steals for the Mastodons (3-2). Ra Kpedi added 15 points, and Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.

PFW shot 53.1% from the field (34 of 64) but hit just 8 of 25 from the 3-point line (32.0%).

Western Michigan finished 34 of 57 from the field (59.6%) and 15 of 24 from 3-point range (62.5%).

No. 2 UCLA 73 UNLV 51: In Las Vegas, Jules Bernard scored 18 points to lead the Bruins.

UCLA (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3.

LOUISVILLE 63, MARYLAND 55: In Nassau, Bahamas, Snider graduate Malik Williams had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, Jarrod West scored seven of his nine points in the final five minutes as the Cardinals won the Bahamas Championship.

West put Louisville (5-1) up for good at 52-49 with a long 3-pointer.

Williams has at least nine rebounds in five of the first six games.

BALL STATE 97, INDIANA STATE 75: In Muncie, the Cardinals (3-3) put five players in double figures to roll past the Sycamores (3-4).

Tyler Cochran led Ball State with 15 points, Luke Bumbalough added 14, Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Payton Sparks scored 12 and Demarius Jacobs had 11. Thomas also had 10 rebounds. Micah Thomas had 19 points for the Sycamores (3-4).

INDIANA TECH 67, UNION (KY.) COLLEGE 50: In Kingsport, Tennessee, Grant Smith scored a game-high 18 points and was aided by 17 points and 10 rebounds by Josh Kline as the Warriors (6-4) won their third straight. Rog Stein added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Indiana Tech.