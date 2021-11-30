Siebenaler rejoining Komets after release

Defenseman Blake Siebenaler was released by Belleville of the higher-level American Hockey League and rejoined the Komets on Monday.

Siebenaler, a native of Fort Wayne, played two games with the Senators. He’s also played four games this season with Henderson of the AHL.

In three games with the Komets this season, he has two goals.

However, the Komets may be without top-line forward Connor Jones when they face the Indy Fuel on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Jones was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, signifying he’s in the COVID-19 safety protocols. He has three goals and 12 points in 15 games this season.

Basketball

Boilers reach No. 2 in AP poll

Duke jumped to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released.Purdue earned nine first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2, its highest ranking since March 1988, while the Zags fell to third.

Indiana women drop to No. 6

Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina. Indiana fell two places to sixth after losing to Stanford.

colleges

PFW women’s game canceled

Friday’s women’s basketball game between Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Due to cases within Wright State tier one individuals, the Raiders are unable to compete. Per League regulations, the contest will be a forfeit for Wright State and a win for Purdue Fort Wayne. The game is canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Mastodons return Sunday at Northern Kentucky.

Grace’s Davidson honored twice

Grace’s Frankie Davidson was named the NCCAA and Crossroads League Player of the Week. The Blackhawk Christian graduate had 35 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a block as Grace upset No. 11 Marian 85-59. The Lancers are off to their best start since the 1991-92 season with a 9-0 start under coach Scott Moore.

football

Sooners QB set to transfer

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a preseason All-American who lost the starting job early in the season, announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

Ex-IU assistant to coach Huskies

Washington hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer. The 47-year-old was Indiana’s offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

Owls fire coach after 3 seasons

Temple fired coach Rod Carey after three seasons with the school.

miscelleanous

Bruins’ Marchand gets suspended

The NHL suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand three games for slew-footing.

Woods expects to play again

Tiger Woods expects to play again just not very often, picking certain tournaments to play, but not a full-time schedule.

Messi wins award for 7th time

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time.

Arena named MLS’ top coach

Bruce Arena won a record fourth Major League Soccer Coach of the Year award after leading the New England Revolution to a league-record 73 points.