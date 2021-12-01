Wolverines jump to No. 2 in CFP rankings

DALLAS – Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.

Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, and Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach.

Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish and was introduced as the new coach at LSU on Tuesday.

Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, who is Iowa's athletic director, noted selection protocol requires the committee to consider the unavailability of players and coaches and how that could affect a team's performance in the postseason.

Losing Kelly had no impact on this week's ranking for Notre Dame because the committee does not project ahead into the postseason until all games are finished.

Georgia was first, as it has been for every selection committee ranking so far, and Michigan climbed to No. 2 after it beat last week's No. 2, Ohio State. The Wolverines play 13th-ranked Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Alabama will be third going into the Southeastern Conference championship game with Georgia, and Cincinnati is fourth heading into its American Athletic Conference championship against Houston, which is 21st in the committee's rankings.

The playoff field will be set Sunday. The top four teams will play in the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The penultimate rankings come the day before the conference commissioners who manage the playoff meet in Dallas for a pivotal gathering.

The management committee – comprised of the commissioners of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame's athletic director –has a self-imposed deadline to agree on how to expand the playoff.

The commissioners have been debating whether to triple the playoff field to 12 teams. For a new model to be in place by the 2024 season, a format would have to be approved by the CFP oversight committee of university presidents and chancellors by mid-January. If the management committee cannot come to a consensus on the the size of the field at this meeting, it is likely that the soonest expansion could happen would be 2026.