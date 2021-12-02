Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66

ATLANTA – Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime and built a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison, Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer who averages 13.3 points.

Michael DeVoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

The Yellow Jackets forged a tie at 61-all on a three-point play by DeVoe with 5:27 remaining. DeVoe scored 17 of his points in the first half. The senior guard surpassed his season average of 23.4 points in the middle of the second half, but didn't get much help.

Sophomore guard Deivon Smith had nine points and 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin leading scorer Johnny Davis added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Badgers took a 32-31 lead just two seconds before halftime when Davis made a 3-pointer. The half had been tightly contested up to that point. Davidson and Davis combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half, while their teammates shot 2 of 15 from long distance.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers were steady, if not outstanding, on offense and blocked five Georgia Tech shots to aid the defense.

Georgia Tech: “Blooper,” the mascot for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves performed at the game. The mascot generally moved about McCamish Pavilion in tandem with the Yellow Jackets’ traditional mascot, “Buzz.”

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Marquette on Saturday before kicking off Big Ten play against Indiana on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech: Hosts North Carolina on Sunday in its ACC opener.