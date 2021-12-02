Grace tops No. 1 Saint Francis

Frankie Davidson made 15 of 22 shots and finished with 35 points to lead the host Grace's men's basketball team to an 83-69 victory Wednesday over Saint Francis, the top-ranked team in the NAIA according to the coaches' poll.

Grace, undefeated at 10-0 (3-0 in Crossroads League), got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Elijah Malone. Jake Wadding added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The 13th-ranked Lancers shot 51.6% from the field, far better than the Cougars' 33.3%.

Saint Francis (10-1, 2-1) got 23 points and nine rebounds from Antwaan Cushingberry. Dan McKeeman and Zane Burke had 14 points apiece.

No. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64: In East Lansing, Michigan, Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half as the Spartans won in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Michigan State (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals (5-2) led late in the first half, trailed by just two points shortly after halftime and fell behind by 20 midway through the second half.

Louisville's El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left, but the visitors couldn't get closer.

Dre Davis scored 15 points, and Snider graduate Malik Williams had 10 for the Cardinals.

WESTERN ILLINOIS 93, BALL STATE 80: In Macomb, Illinois, Luke Bumbalough led four Cardinals in double figures with 17 points but Ball State fell to 3-4. Bumbalough finished in double digits for the fourth-straight game and led the team with a game-high nine rebounds. Miryne Thomas posted a 14-point performance for back-to-back games in double figures. Jaylin Sellers recorded a career-high 11 points. Demarius Jacobs made it four players in double digits with 10 points.

INDIANA TECH 111, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 76: At the Schaefer Center, Grant Smith had 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting for the Warriors (8-4, 4-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference), and Josh Kline added 14 points. Michigan-Dearborn (1-7, 1-4) was paced by Elwood Tomlinson's 32 points.

Women

No. 14 INDIANA TECH 81, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 56: At the Schaefer Center, Taya Andrews converted 7 of 10 shots for 18 points with five rebounds to lead the Warriors (10-1, 5-0 WHAC). Emma Tuominen made 7 of 16 shots for 17 points. And Erika Foy had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana Tech. Michigan-Dearborn (2-9, 1-4) got 13 points from Abby Fullerton.

SAINT FRANCIS 66, GRACE 63: At Winona Lake, Cassidy Crawford hit 8 of 12 shots and totaled 20 points with seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-4, 2-1 Crossroads League). Reganne Pate added 14 points for Saint Francis. For Grace (5-4, 0-3), Maddie Ryman had 14 points and Kiersten Poor 11.

PURDUE 53, GEORGIA TECH 52: In West Lafayette, Jeanae Terry made a floating jump shot from the paint at the buzzer to lift the Boilermakers. Madison Layden had 13 points for Purdue (6-2). Georgia Tech (5-2) was paced by Digna Strautmane's 18 points.