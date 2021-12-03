Freshmen Citron, Miles lead No. 24 Irish past Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich.  Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29 points, classmate Olivia Miles missed a triple-double by two assists and No. 24 Notre Dame edged Michigan State 76-71 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night in womens basketball.

Miles had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Irish (7-1), who are 7-1 in the challenge and 12-9 against Michigan State. Dara Mabrey scored 10 points and Maya Dodson had six blocks. Citron was 9 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the line.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (6-3), who are 6-7 in the challenge, with 20 points for her sixth straight 20-point game. She also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Freshman Matilda Ekh added a career-high 17 points, Moira Joiner had 14 and Alyza Winston 12.

BALL STATE 86, PFW 58: In Muncie, Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman made 6 of 13 shots for 16 points in the Cardinals victory. Anna Clephane had 20 points and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir 18 for Ball State (4-2).

Purdue Fort Wayne (4-3) got 16 points from Sylare Starks, a Homestead graduate, and 12 from Ryin Ott.

Ball State scored 32 points off PFWs 28 turnovers. PFW had eight points off 12 Cardinals turnovers.

No. 8 MARYLAND 82, MIAMI 74: In College Park, Maryland, Angel Reese had 26 points and 15 rebounds and Ashley Owusu for the Terrapins (7-2), who extended the nations longest homecourt winning streak to 29 and snapped a two-game slide.

Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points for the Hurricanes (4-3), who have dropped three in a row.

No. 10 LOUISVILLE 70, No. 12 MICHIGAN 48: In Louisville, Kentucky, Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and the Cardinals used a 25-2 run over the first and second quarters to run past Michigan.

The Cardinals (6-1) initially struggled to find their footing with three traveling calls in the early minutes and were a step behind the Wolverines defensively in trailing 7-2. They took off from there with 13 unanswered points, including consecutive 3s by Smith, for a 15-9 lead entering the second quarter before pulling away to their sixth consecutive victory.

Naz Hillmon had 12 points and Emily Kiser 10 for the Wolverines (7-1), who committed 24 turnovers. Leigha Brown, a DeKalb graduate, had seven points.