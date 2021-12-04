Unexpected teams vie for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa opened the season as the trendy pick to finish second in the Big Ten West. Michigan was unranked in the preseason poll and wasn't even supposed to contend for the East Division title.

So much for predictions.

Two of the conference's traditional powers will play today in Indianapolis for their first conference crowns since sharing the title in 2004 – and in Michigan's case a possible playoff bid.

It's the title game almost nobody expected.

“A lot of people were pretty low on us,” Iowa safety Jack Koerner said. “They were saying we were overrated, things like that. We knew who we were, we knew our identity as a team.”

Outsiders didn't think much of the second-ranked Wolverines (11-1, 8-1, No. 2 CFP), either. Lingering questions about coach Jim Harbaugh's future prompted him to accept a pay cut and change defensive coordinators after going a dismal 2-4 in a fanless 2020 season.

Prognosticators didn't believe much would change. Narrow escapes against Rutgers and Nebraska and what seemed like a disastrous loss to Michigan State only reinforced those notions.

“There was a lot of noise on the outside,” center Andrew Vastardis said. “But on the inside, we trusted each other, trusted the coaches.”

It made a difference.

The Wolverines rebounded from their only loss with three straight wins. Then, just when the critics figured they'd lose yet again to archrival Ohio State, Michigan surprised everyone except themselves with a dominant performance against the Buckeyes to clinch its first trip to the Big Ten title game, which began in 2011.

Michigan inexplicably finds itself one win away from Harbaugh's first Big Ten title and potentially two wins away from a January return to Indianapolis for a shot at its first national championship since 1997.

“Everything we envisioned, all the goals as a defense, all the goals as a team we envisioned, we're accomplishing those things,” linebacker Josh Ross said. “Everything's in front of us and now it's just so exciting to be in this opportunity this week.”

Korener and his Iowa teammates understand.

But instead of cashing it in following a 24-7 home loss against Purdue, a 20-point loss at Wisconsin two weeks later and a shoulder injury that sidelined quarterback Spencer Petras against Northwestern, the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2, No. 13 CFP) rallied.

Backup quarterback Alex Padilla won three straight before Petras returned in the second half last weekend and bailed Iowa out of a 15-point deficit at Nebraska. Wisconsin's loss at Minnesota sealed Iowa's division title.

“November football tends to be the most important time, and right now it shows for us,” Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson said. “We're undefeated in November. We've been strong. We've faced a lot of adversity, whether it's losing two games in a row, or the injuries we've had. No matter what it is, we find a way to fight back.”

MAC title game

Rocky Lombardi was looking for a new place to play football after deciding to transfer from Michigan State nearly a year ago.

Northern Illinois, meanwhile, was searching for a quarterback to spark a turnaround.

Lombardi and the Huskies proved to be a great match in the Mid-American Conference.

Northern Illinois (8-4, 6-2 MAC) earned a spot in the MAC championship game against Kent State (7-5, 6-2) today at Ford Field in Detroit.

“We wouldn't be here without Rocky Lombardi as our quarterback,” coach Thomas Hammock said.

Lombardi was a nine-game starter for the Spartans and helped them beat No. 11 Michigan and No. 13 Northwestern last year. By the end of last season, he lost his job to Payton Thorne, who helped Michigan State win 10 games this year.

In the pandemic-shortened season, the Huskies were winless.

“Them going 0-6 almost attracted me to the program a little bit more,” Lombardi said. “I liked what coach Hammock had to say and I had faith in him.”

Hammock, the MAC Coach of the Year and Bishop Luers graduate, became the fifth coach to help the Huskies become bowl-eligible since 2004.

In Sean Lewis' fourth season with the Golden Flashes, he led them to their first division title since 2012. He is within a win of Kent State's first MAC championship since 1972 and just the second in school history.

Lewis credited a small group of players for sticking around to enjoy success.

“There's 14 of them that were in our very first team meeting that are still on our roster, and they're really the heart and soul of our team,” he said. “They didn't have to stay, especially in this day and age where there's a coaching change and guys decide to go other places. They bought in on what our plan was to win.”