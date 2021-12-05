Cincinnati makes its playoff claim

CINCINNATI – Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes as No. 3 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter and rolled past No. 16 Houston 35-20 in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.

The Bearcats, ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are in position to become the first non-Power 5 team to qualify. The final rankings will be announced today.

Head coach Luke Fickell believes the Bearcats have done enough.

“The resounding statement is what we did on that football field,” Fickell said. “Nobody is going to call and ask us what we think. I don't think these guys can be denied that opportunity. It would be a shame.”

Cincinnati (12-0), which extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 27, scored three touchdowns in fewer than eight minutes to finish off its second straight AAC crown.

Cougars junior QB Clayton Tune passed for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as Houston (11-2) lost for the first time since dropping its season-opener to Texas Tech on Sept. 4.

Cincinnati led 14-13 at halftime despite Houston having possession for more than 22 minutes.

But momentum shifted to the Bearcats early in the third quarter.

After a pass interference penalty on Marcus Jones negated a fourth-down stop by the Cougars, Ridder tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Leonard Taylor.

On Houston's next play, Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko intercepted Tune and Ridder hit Alec Pierce for a 21-yard TD. Just like that, it was 28-13 Bearcats.

Ford had another long touchdown run of 42 yards, and within fewer than eight minutes, Cincinnati turned a one-point lead into a 22-point advantage.

No. 9 BAYLOR 21, No. 5 OKLAHOMA STATE 16: In Arlington, Texas, Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds as the Cowboys fell in the Big 12 championship game.

Baylor's victory knocks the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.

Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as the Bears (11-2, College Football Playoff No. 9) took a 21-3 lead.

The Cowboys (11-2, CFP No. 5) rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive. But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short.

After having first-and-goal from 2 following a pass interference penalty, Jackson gained a yard and was held for no gain before an incomplete pass by Spencer Sanders.

On fourth down from the 1, Jackson tried to sweep wide left, but with Jairon McVea in pursuit, he barely missed while trying to reach the pylon in the front left corner of the end zone.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 41, KENT STATE 23: In Detroit, quarterback Rocky Lombardi ran for three touchdowns and Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 29 carries to power the Huskies to the Mid-American Conference title.

It is the Huskies' (9-4) sixth MAC title in the last 11 years and first since 2018 when they beat Buffalo. Kent State (7-6) was shooting for its first conference championship since winning it in 1972.

UTAH STATE 46, No. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 13: In Carson, California, Brandon Bowling caught two touchdown passes from Logan Bonner during the decisive third quarter as the Aggies won their first Mountain West Conference title.

Bonner passed for 318 yards and four TDs, while fellow Arkansas State transfer Bowling had eight catches for a career-high 154 yards. Utah State (10-3) punctuated its inspiring turnaround under first-year coach Blake Anderson by blowing out the short-handed Aztecs (11-2) for its first win over an AP Top 25 opponent since 2015.

No. 20 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 24, APPALACHIAN STATE 16: In Lafayette, Louisiana, Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown to lead the Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Emani Baily rushed for 117 yards, highlighted by his 35-yard touchdown run on a third-and-9 play to give the Cajuns a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter.

Late Friday

No. 14 UTAH 38, No. 10 OREGON 10: In Las Vegas, Devin Lloyd returned an interception for a touchdown, and Cam Rising threw for another score as the Utes clinched the first Rose Bowl berth in school history in the Pac-12 championship game.

This game was a near carbon copy of the one in Salt Lake City two weeks ago when Utah (10-3, No. 17 CFP) jumped out early and won 38-7. While that game all but ended the playoff hopes for Oregon (10-3, No. 10), the rematch delivered coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes the Rose Bowl prize they had been seeking since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.