Cougars lose 2nd in row

The No. 1 Saint Francis Cougars lost their second straight game Saturday, falling 100-89 to No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan at the Hutzell Center.

Freshman guard Zane Burke led the Cougars (10-2, 2-2 Crossroads) with 23 points. Jalan Mull (17 points) and Antwaan Cushingberry (16) each had six assists to lead the team. David Ejah had 15 points.

The Cougars shot 50% from the floor, 50% from beyond the 3-point line, and 70% from the free throw line.

Michael Thompson III led the Wildcats (10-1, 4-0) with 25 points, and Dan Largey added 23 points and eight rebounds.

No. 16 ALABAMA 91, No. 3 GONZAGA 82: In Seattle, Jaden Shackelford scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison both hit key 3-pointers, and No. 16 Alabama (7-1) held off Gonzaga's big second-half rally.

Gonzaga (7-2) trailed by as many as 18 at the beginning of the second half, but pulled within 76-72.

No. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 81, TOLEDO 68: In East Lansing, Michigan, Max Christie scored 14 points, and Gabe Brown scored 12 to lead the Spartans (7-2)

Tyson Walker added 11 points and six assists and Marcus Bingham Jr. contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (7-2). A.J. Hoggard had 10 points and four assists.

No. 23 WISCONSIN 89, MARQUETTE 76: In Madison, Wisconsin, Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Badgers players in double figures as Wisconsin (7-1) beat its down-state rival.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 72, SAN DIEGO STATE 58:, In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Wolverines (5-3).

LOUISVILLE 73, N.C. STATE 68: In Raleigh, N.C., Matt Cross blocked a 3-pointer and made a 3-pointer in the final minute, and Snider graduate Malik Williams scored 14 and had 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

GRACE 88, BETHEL 67: In Mishawaka, Jake Wadding scored 26 points as the Lancers improved to 11-0 with a dominant wire-to-wire performance. Grace (4-0 Crossroads) got a big game from Elijah Malone with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Eddie Gill IV added 10 points and nabbed two steals. Cade Gibbs added seven points.

INDIANA TECH 78, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 53: At the Schaefer Center, Josh Kline scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead the Warriors. Rog Stein added 17 points, Steve Helm scored 12, and Grant Smith provided 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Indiana Tech (9-4, 5-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).

Women

INDIANA TECH 71, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 52: At the Schaefer Center, Kyra Whitaker scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting to the lead the Warriors. Erika Foy had 16 points and eight rebounds and Taya Andrews added 10 points for Indiana Tech (11-1, 6-0 WHAC).

INDIANA WESLEYAN 81, SAINT FRANCIS 70: At the Hutzell Center, sophomore guard Reganne Pate led the Cougars (5-5; 2-2 Crossroads) with 16 points and junior forwards Meleah Kunkel and Cassidy Crawford each chipped in with 12 and 11 points.

PITTSBURGH 64, BALL STATE 54: In Muncie, Amber Brown led the Panthers with 17 points. Redshirt junior Anna Clephane led the Cardinals (4-3) with 17 points. Junior Sydney Freeman, a Central Noble graduate, had 10 points and five assists.