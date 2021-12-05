'Rat poison' OK with playoff-bound Tide

ATLANTA – Underdog is an unusual role for Alabama.

Turns out, it suits the Crimson Tide just fine.

Now, Nick Saban's team is in a much more familiar position: getting ready to play for another national title.

Bryce Young carved up the nation's top-rated defense, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

The stunning result will likely send both programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.

For Alabama, it would be the seventh appearance in the eight-year history of this postseason format, but this might the most unlikely one of all given the way the Tide struggled late in the regular season.

Saban made sure his players heard all the skeptics.

“You guys gave us a lot of positive rat poison,” the coach quipped to reporters. “The rat poison you usually give us is fatal. But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.”

No one lapped it up more than Young, who set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards total offense.

“He played great tonight,” Saban said. “He's played great for us all year long.”

Coming off a surprisingly difficult, four-overtime win over Auburn and already saddled with a loss, the Tide knew it needed a victory to ensure a return to the playoff.

No problem.

The reigning national champions gave Saban a chance to add to his record seven titles – six of them coming since he arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 to lead a storied program that has become perhaps the greatest dynasty in college football history.

“The resiliency they've shown all year makes this so special,” Saban said. “Winning the game as we did last week, playing a game today to a level that most people probably didn't expect, I'm really proud of this bunch. They've shown tremendous ability to overcome adversity all year long.”

Georgia (12-1, No. 1 CFP) cruised through the regular season, a unanimous choice as the nation's No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.

Young made that vaunted defense look like a scout team, earning game MVP honors, bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances and moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.

“He's soooo good at avoiding the rush,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He buys time with his mobility and makes plays downfield. Give him credit. He did a tremendous job.”

The playoff field will be announced today, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.

Alabama (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had six offensive scoring drives – five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 – and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.

The Tide's defense wasn't too shabby, either, essentially sealing the victory with Jordan Battle's 42-yard interception return to the end zone with about 12 minutes left.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two crucial picks. Freshman Brock Bowers made 10 catches for 139 yards.