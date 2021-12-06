Ball State, Georgia State headed to Camellia Bowl

Ball State is going bowling for the second consecutive season. It's only the third time in Cardinals history the program has accomplished that feat, joining two-year stretches from 2007 to 2008 and 2012 to 2013.

The Cardinals will take on Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Ball State (6-6) notched the first bowl win in program history in 2020 when it defeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl. It earned a shot at a second straight postseason triumph with a win over Buffalo in the regular season finale, which propelled the Cardinals to bowl eligibility.

The Panthers (7-5) are a member of the Sun Belt Conference and reached bowl eligibility with six wins in their last seven games. They upset then-No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 on the road Nov. 13 and led Sun Belt conference champion then-No. 24 Louisiana until the final minutes a week later.

In September, the Panthers led then-No. 23 Auburn 24-12 at halftime before falling 34-24 despite running for 267 yards against the Tigers.

The Cardinals defeated Georgia State 31-21 on Sept. 2, 2016, the first game of coach Mike Neu's tenure in Muncie.

The Camellia Bowl has been played every year since 2014 and the first seven installments were decided in the fourth quarter, by a combined 32 points.

Penix in portal, IU adds transfers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., an All-Big Ten selection in 2020, entered the transfer portal Sunday. The strong-armed lefty led the Hoosiers to a 4-1 mark, including long-sought wins over Michigan and Penn State, in 2020 before tearing his ACL during a victory against Maryland.

Penix played parts of four seasons for the Hoosiers and threw for 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 20 games. All four seasons ended in injury: two ACL tears and two shoulder injuries.

The Hoosiers also added three defensive transfers from Power Five schools Sunday: Mississippi linemen LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas and Miami (Florida) linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr.

Cox and Lucas join fellow former Rebels defensive lineman Ryder Anderson on the path from Oxford to Bloomington.

Jennings had 39 tackles, including 71/2 for loss and three sacks in 2020 with the Hurricanes, but only played six games this season.

Indiana also added former North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons, who caught 11 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with the Tar Heels this season. Simmons committed to the Hoosiers in high school before switching to UNC and playing three seasons there.

