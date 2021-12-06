Huskies lose star player in win over Irish

STORRS, Conn. – UConn won its rivalry game against Notre Dame on Sunday but may have lost last year's national player of the year to a knee injury in the process.

Paige Bueckers scored 22 points before going down with just seconds left in No. 2 UConn's 73-54 victory over No. 24 Notre Dame.

Bueckers was dribbling up the court in the final minute when she stumbled, twisting her ankle and coming down awkwardly on her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be carried off the court.

Coach Geno Auriemma said the extent of the injury won't be known until scans are completed today.

Freshman Sonia Citronscored 19 points for Notre Dame (7-2).

No. 12 MICHIGAN 93, AKRON 54: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Emily Kiser scored a season-high 19 points and Naz Hillmon added 18 points and five assists as Michigan steamrolled Akron.

The Wolverines (8-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, 70-48 to No. 10 Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC challenge. Michigan opened the game on a 25-4 run.

DeKlab graduate Leigha Brown had 10 points in the win.

Layne Ferrell scored 13 points to lead Akron (3-3).

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 70, PURDUE 53: In West Lafayette, Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to beat Purdue in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon scored 12 points for Ohio State (6-1). Mikesell added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Madison Layden scored 13 points for Purdue (6-3) but was only 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69, PFW 60: In Highland Heights, Kentucky, the Purdue Fort Wayne women rallied from a 10-point deficit and took a 1-point lead at Northern Kentucky with less than two minutes to play, but the Norse (5-3, 2-2 Horizon League) used an 11-0 closing stretch to win.

Sylare Starks, a Homestead grad, and Riley Ott combined for 16 points during a Mastodon comeback that began midway through the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Ott finished with 17 points, Starks had 16 and Shayla Sellers scored 12.

The 'Dons fell to 4-4 and 3-1 in the Horizon League.