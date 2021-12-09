Irish keep Valparaiso winless

VALPARAISO – Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points, Olivia Miles posted a double-double and No. 22-ranked Notre Dame gradually pulled away from feisty Valparaiso for a 73-56 win on Wednesday night.

Miles scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Dara Mabrey added 14 points for Notre Dame, which went 9 for 18 from 3-point range.

The Irish (8-2) used a 7-2 run for a 54-47 lead to start the fourth quarter and created safe space from there.

Abby Prohaska's 3 with 7:52 remaining gave Notre Dame its first double-digit lead at 57-47.

Now winless in eight games, the Beacons led Notre Dame 19-14 after the first, were tied at 25 at intermission and trailed 50-45 entering the last stanza. It was Valpo's first game at home after five straight on the road.

Shay Frederick led Valparaiso with 19 points.

No. 8 MARYLAND 86, PURDUE 71: In College Park, Maryland, Ashley Owusu scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Terrapins(9-2, 2-0 Big Ten).Brooke Moore scored a season-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2).

INDIANA TECH 89, GRACE CHRISTIAN 48: At the Schaefer Center, Emma Tuominen hit 8 of 11 shots and scored a game-high 20 points with six rebounds to lead the Warriors (12-1) to their third straight win. Eileen Salisbury added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists and Kyra Whitaker chipped in with 13 points and six assists.

BALL STATE 73, IUPUI 67: In Indianapolis, Anna Clephane scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Cardinals. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir added 15 points apiece.

Men

XAVIER 96, BALL STATE 50: In Cincinnati, Zach Freemantle scored 24 points to lead the Musketeers (8-1).

Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough each had 10 points for the Cardinals (3-5).

SIU EDWARDSVILLE 80, PFW 59: In Edwardsville, Illinois, Ray'Sean Taylor had a season-high 25 points to lead the Cougars (4-6). Deonte Billups had 18 points for the Mastodons (4-5).

GRACE 74, SAINT XAVIER 72: In Chicago, the Lancers kept their perfect season going despite playing without NAIA leading scorer Frankie Davidson (24.9 points per game). Jake Wadding (20 points), Carter Stoltzfus (19) and Cade Gibbs (16) led Grace's offense. Grace's 12-0 start is the second-best in program history. Only the 1991-92 squad (which won the NAIA title) started the year better at 13-0. Grace overcame 18 turnovers, but the Lancers shot 46% (10 of 22) on 3-pointers to help their cause.