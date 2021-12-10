Hoosiers cruise past Fairfield

BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 10 Indiana scored a season high in points in a dominating 91-58 victory over Fairfield on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers (7-2) went on a 23-0 run in the first quarter after the Stags (3-5) took an early 4-2 lead.

“We're doing what we do,” Indiana head Teri Moren said. “We're running in transition, we found Mack early and I thought we played with good pace tonight.”

Forward Aleksa Gulbe scored 21 points and guard Grace Berger added 19 for Indiana.

Fairfield was led by guard Sydney Lowery's 16 points.

The Hoosiers capitalized on their size advantage, outrebounding Fairfield 44-19. Five Hoosiers had at least five rebounds, led by Gulbe's nine. Indiana turned their six offensive rebounds into 13 points.

“Coach Moren said we're going to be bigger than them,” Gulbe said. “We have to take advantage.”

Indiana shot 61.1% from the field but made only 4 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. Fairfield shot just 37.5%, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

The game had 50 combined personal fouls and 31 combined turnovers.

Indiana also went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter and held a lopsided 51-27 at halftime.

GEORGIA TECH 57, No. 3 UCONN 44: In Atlanta, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points and Nerea Hermosa chipped in with 13 points as the Yellowjackets handed the Huskies a loss in their first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers.

With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime (28-28) and at the end of the third quarter (39-39).

But Georgia Tech (7-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter before a raucous crowd of 4,578 – the sixth-largest in school history – to snap UConn's 240-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

UConn, averaging 74.5 points a game with Bueckers, missed its first nine shots of the final period, along with committing six turnovers.

The Huskies (5-2) were held to a single free throw in the fourth until Evina Westbrook finally knocked down a shot with 1:18 remaining.

By then, it was far too late. UConn hit 18 of 58 shots (31%) and looked downright feeble without Bueckers.

Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points but made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech was holding opponents to an average of 46.3 points per game – and actually improved on that figure against the Huskies.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68, PFW 51: In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Taelour Pruitt came off the bench to score a game high 16 points to lead the Redhawks. The game was tied at 26 at halftime, before Southeast Missouri State (4-6) broke it open with a 25-11 third quarter. Homestead graduate Sylare Starks and Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons (4-5) with 12 points apiece.

Men

HUNTINGTON 79, INDIANA TECH 76: At the Schaefer Center, Zach Goodline scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting including a go-ahead jumper with 5:07 remaining to lead the Foresters (10-3). Ben Humrichous added 16 and Caleb Middlesworth had 11.

Grant Smith led the Warriors (10-5) with 21 points. Rog Stein had 15 points and eight rebounds and Steve Helm added 12.