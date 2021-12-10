Tide's Young brings home player of year, QB honors

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.

Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday in New York.

Later Thursday, during the ESPN College Football Awards show, Young also won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award as the most outstanding player in college football.

Other winners included Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who won the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman, and Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State, who became the first Spartans player to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back.

Walker, who finished sixth in AP player of the year voting, was also named Walter Camp player of the year.

A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and a school-record tying 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith became the first Alabama player to win AP player of the year in 2020. Young is the 18th quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998.