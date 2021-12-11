Playing near NYC adds poignancy to Army-Navy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Cadets and Midshipmen who play in today's Army-Navy game were no more than toddlers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Still, they understand the significance of remembering that day when they meet today at MetLife Stadium in the 122nd renewal of one of college football's biggest rivalries.

“It is awesome to be here to honor those firemen and policemen and people that were there,” Navy senior linebacker Diego Fagot said. “To play in such an environment at MetLife, it's so very humbling, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Army (8-3) has put together a run in the series since Jeff Monken took over as coach in 2014 and started to rebuild a program that ended up losing 14 in a row to Navy. The Black Knights have won four of the last five, including a 15-0 win last year when the game was played at West Point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the games have been close.

Monken was an assistant at Navy under Paul Johnson from 2002-07. He said returning to the game in '14 was an experience.

“You walk out and there's just this feeling like 'This is it,' ” said Monken, who is headed to the Armed Forces Bowl with the Black Knights to face Missouri on Dec. 22.

Beating Navy is the only goal this week. Losing?

“Devastating! Terrible season!” Monken said.

This will be the final game of the season for Navy (3-8). Ken Niumatalolo's team is facing its 11th bowl-bound team, a group that includes Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

“This will be the legacy we will leave with the program,” Navy senior Chance Warren said.

Fagot, playing in his fourth Army-Navy game, said the one feeling he has always had is that everyone in the country is rooting for the game.

Uniforms

Army will wear uniforms that recognize the soldiers of the U.S. Army Special Forces that got the war started against the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks. The helmet has a light camouflage design.

Navy will wear uniforms inspired by fighter jets. The left side of the helmets features the Navy's most-utilized multirole fighter jet, the Super Hornet. The right side of the helmets and the shoulders of the jerseys display the roundel. This symbol adorns aircraft from all military branches. The back of the helmets sports three wings.