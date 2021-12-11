'Bama QB earns Heisman vote in defensive year

For a significant portion of this college football season, it appeared to be the Year Defenses Struck Back.

After a half-decade or more of offenses setting records for scoring and efficiency, defenses began to level the playing field in 2021. Consider: the top two teams in the country heading into Championship Week – Georgia and Michigan – had gotten there on the strength of dominant defenses. Then too, the conference most associated with offensive fireworks, the Big 12, saw its regular-season champion, Oklahoma State, give up more than 24 points just once all season.

It would be fitting then, for 2021 to be the season when a defensive player finally won the Heisman Trophy. No solely defensive standout has ever captured college football's highest honor. Charles Woodson came the closest in 1997, winning the award primarily for his prowess at cornerback but also excelling at wide receiver and kick returner.

Then, too, the offensive choices for the award were somewhat underwhelming. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was the favorite before he managed only six carries for 25 yards in a loss to Ohio State. That 56-7 Buckeyes win propelled OSU quarterback CJ Stroud to Heisman frontrunner status, but he spent much of his team's 42-27 defeat to the Wolverines running from Michigan's defensive ends.

In the final week of the season, however, an offensive player crashed the defense's party and left no choice but to hold off minting a defensive Heisman for another year.

This is my Heisman Trophy ballot.

3. Will Anderson, defensive end/linebacker, Alabama

Anderson put together one of the most impressive statistical seasons in recent memory for a defensive player, rolling up a remarkable 301/2 tackles for loss, the second-highest total in Alabama history, and 141/2 sacks, pacing the nation in both categories.

He was at his best when the Crimson Tide needed him most: he totaled 31/2 tackles for loss in a 31-29 win over Florida – a performance that caused coach Nick Saban to extol Anderson's “warrior mentality” after he was unable to practice much of the week – and four TFLs and 11/2 sacks among his 12 takedowns in a 20-14 victory against LSU. He added yet another sack and two tackles for loss in the SEC Championship Game victory over No. 1 Georgia.

Anderson is only a sophomore, much to the chagrin of SEC quarterbacks everywhere.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end, Michigan

Hutchinson is the player face of Michigan's rise from 2-4 in 2020 to 12-1 and Big Ten champions a year later.

The fearsome edge rusher does not quite have the statistical profile of Anderson – though his stats are still impressive with 151/2 tackles for loss and 14 sacks plus 12 more quarterback hurries – but he affects the quarterback on nearly every play, and he turned in his best performance in Michigan's biggest game, bringing Stroud down three times in the Wolverines' streak-busting victory over Ohio State.

A week later, he earned Big Ten Championship Game MVP honors after the Wolverines beat Iowa 42-3, making him the first defensive player to do so.

1. Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama

I was prepared to vote for Hutchinson as the Heisman Trophy winner prior to Championship Week, and he did not do anything against the Hawkeyes to dissuade me. Young simply went out and claimed the award against Georgia.

In the year defenses found their footing again, none was better than the Bulldogs', which did not give up more than 17 points in any game in the regular season. Then came the SEC Championship Game against Young and the Crimson Tide, which Alabama won 41-24.

Young surgically picked apart the best defense in a decade, throwing for 421 yards and three scores and adding another touchdown with an 11-yard scramble. A team that looked invincible all season was suddenly mortal because of a redshirt freshman quarterback.

Young completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns against four interceptions despite Alabama not fielding an all-everything running back as it typically does. He only threw one interception in his last seven games, and the Tide are the nation's No. 1 team heading into the College Football Playoff.

In the end, the choice was obvious. Wait til next year, defenses.

