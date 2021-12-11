Boilermakers land 7-2 center from Sweden

Purdue landed a basketball commitment Friday when William Berg, a 7-foot-2 center from Sweden center announced his intention to play for the Boilermakers.

Berg chose the Boilermakers over Utah State. He also had offers from Illinois and Rick Pitino's Iona, among others. He joins a class that also includes Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and guards Camden Heide and Braden Smith.

Irish women fall in College Cup semis

Justin Malou converted in a penalty shootout and Clemson advanced to the NCAA College Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame in Cary, North Carolina.

Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored from distance in the 11th minute to put the Tigers ahead.

Clemson's Diop Hamady's foul in the box set up a tying penalty kick from Notre Dame's Jack Lynn. It was Lynn's team-leading 10th goal of the season and 31st of his career.

Notre Dame, which has appeared in 19 of the last 21 NCAA tournaments and won the title in 2013, came in with one one loss over its last 15 games and beat Clemson 2-0 earlier this season.

Lineman commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame received its first commitment of the Marcus Freeman Era when offensive lineman Billy Schrauth of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, chose the Irish over offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Schrauth is the No. 171 player nationally, according 247 sports.com, and the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman.

Warsaw grad All-American

Missouri sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis, a Warsaw graduate, was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America second-team after making 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season.

Harbaugh named AP coach of year

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

NCAA puts Auburn on probation

The NCAA placed Auburn men's basketball program on four years probation for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person and imposed a two-game suspension on coach Bruce Pearl for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.