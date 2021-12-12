Unbeaten Arizona tops Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – No. 11 Arizona used tough defense to outlast Illinois 83-79 on Saturday and stay undefeated.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 30 points. Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup. On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced an Illinois turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.

Mathurin opened the game by making 3 of 4 3-point shots and finished 10 of 16 from the field and five made 3s for Arizona (9-0). Sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Tubelis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

“We were battling every second of the game, and it came down to little turnovers, little stops and we managed to do it better,” Kriisa said. “I think that was the key to winning.”

Arizona outscored Illinois 42-16 in the paint, limiting center Kofi Cockburn to a season-worst 5 of 15 shooting mark. Mathurin credited the Wildcats' defensive performance, especially Tubelis and Koloko, who scored four points and had seven rebounds.

“We have the best bigs in the country,” Mathurin said. “I don't want to be like that, but in practice, we (are) working really hard. Our bigs are pretty comfortable, our game plan was pretty good and I just feel like we had the right game plan to get him out of the game.”

For Illinois (7-3), guard Trent Frazier led his team with 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting, going 6 of 11 from deep. Alfonso Plummer followed closely behind, adding 25 points, and Cockburn had a game-high 12 rebounds. Homestead graduate Luke Goode was scoreless for the Illini.

No. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 80, PENN STATE 64: In East Lansing, Michigan, Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Spartans.

Michigan State (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won four straight games, is off to its best start since the 2017-18 season, when the Spartans started 14-2.

Seth Lundy scored 18 points and John Harrar added 16 for the Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2).

MINNESOTA 75, MICHIGAN 65: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jamison Battle scored a season-high 27 points – with 21 coming the second half – to lead the Golden Gophers.

Payton Willis added 17 points, Luke Loewe 14 and E.J. Stephens 13 for Minnesota (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which secured the first conference win for coach Ben Johnson.

No. 21 OHIO STATE 73, No. 22 WISCONSIN 55: In Columbus, Ohio, E.J. Liddell scored 28 points to lead the Buckeyes.

Ohio State (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half.

Zed Key had 11 points, and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Kyle Young had a career-high 14 rebounds.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers (8-2, 1-1) with 24 points.

Women

No. 3 UCONN 71, UCLA 61: In Newark, New Jersey, Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points with 16 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 17 points as the Huskies avoided a two-game losing streak for the first time since 1993.

UConn (6-2) struggled again without star Paige Bueckers, who's out with a leg fracture.