Baylor likely No. 1 in nation following rout

WACO, Texas – James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36 on Sunday, a victory that's likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll.

The Bears (9-0) never trailed in their first nonconference home game ever against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis.

Villanova (7-3) shot only 22% (12 of 54) and had several extended scoring droughts while being held to its fewest points in 689 games under coach Jay Wright, who is in his 21st season.

Adam Flagler had 10 points as Baylor, which won its 15th game in a row dating to last season.

BALL STATE 85, INDIANA-KOKOMO 58: In Muncie, Tyler Cochran had 19 points as Ball State routed Indiana-Kokomo.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (4-5). Luke Bumbalough added 12. Payton Sparks also had 12 along with five assists.

Women

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 66, No. 8 MARYLAND 59: Columbia, South Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play, as No. 1 South Carolina got its fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

Aliyah Boston added 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 for the first time in six seasons.

No. 7 LOUISVILLE 64, No. 14 KENTUCKY 58: In Louisville, Kentucky, Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets as Louisville beat Kentucky for the fifth straight time.

Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:47 remaining. Chelsie Hall added three free throws in the final 17 seconds as the Cardinals (8-1) won their eighth consecutive game.

Hall finished with 15 points, while Smith and Van Lith had 13 each.

No. 13 MICHIGAN 73, MINNESOTA 61: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half for Michigan.

DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown scored 10 of her 19 after the break to help the Wolverines (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) pull away.

PURDUE 101, DENVER 68: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers scored 100 points or more for the first time since 2013.

Purdue (7-4) shot 63.3% for the day – 70% in the first half – to jump out to a 28-17 lead over the Pioneers. The Boilermakers hit 13 3-pointers and had assists on 23 of 38 field goals.

Cassidy Hardin hit seven 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 25 points, Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry both scored 14 and Rickie Woltman scored 12.