Baylor takes over as No. 1; Purdue falls to 3rd

Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Bears are there now.

Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the last four weeks.

Purdue, which earned its first No. 1 ranking ever last week, fell to No. 3 after losing on a buzzer-beater to Rutgers and needing overtime to beat North Carolina State.

Baylor (9-0) earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot for the first time since a four-week run that ended Feb. 17, 2020.

“Every coach tells you that the goal is at the end of the year to be No. 1,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said, “but I will tell you that it always means something. It means something to your fans. It means something to your coaches, your players and everybody.”

Aside from Purdue, the Bears were followed by another former No. 1, Duke at No. 2 along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games.

The Crimson Tide led the second five in the AP poll Monday, climbing three spots after beating then-No. 14 Houston. They were followed by Kansas, unbeaten Arizona, Villanova and undefeated Southern California.

Women

UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the women’s AP Top 25, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012.

The Huskies fell to Georgia Tech last week in its first game without sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined at least six weeks with a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. The Huskies have not been ranked this low since Jan. 22, 2007, when they were also seventh.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel and have beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 10. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday.

N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. The Wildcats now have their best ranking ever at No. 4. Tennessee is tied with UConn at No. 7. Maryland and Indiana rounded out the top 10. Notre Dame is 21st.

Louisville moved up to No. 6, just ahead of UConn, and the two teams will play Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Baylor will face Michigan in the other game at the event held in Connecticut; that contest will be a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup that the Bears won in overtime.