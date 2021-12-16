Top recruit picks Jackson State over FSU

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months.

Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. Hunter was the top prospect in the country in 247 Sports' composite rankings, which take into account its own ratings plus those of other major recruiting websites.

Sanders is a former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer who is in his second year coaching Jackson State, a historically black college in Jackson, Mississippi.

At his signing ceremony, Hunter had three baseball caps on the table in front of him as he prepared to make his announcement: Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.

He tossed them off the stage one-by-one and unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a T-shirt that read Believe. He then caught a Jackson State cap – with a dark blue J on a white background – that was tossed to him from the crowd and put that on.

“I got a one in lifetime chance to play for one of the greats,” Hunter told WXIA-TV in Atlanta after making his announcement. “I got a chance to make a change in history.”

Since the evaluation and rating of high school recruits started to take off in the late 1990s and early 2000s, no player as highly regarded as Hunter has signed a scholarship out of high school with an HBCU such as Jackson State.

The three-day December signing period opened Wednesday, and Texas A&M went into the evening with the lead according to the 247Sports composite rankings of the recruiting wars.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher put together his fourth straight top-10 class. Alabama, which won nine of the previous 11 recruiting titles, was No. 2. Georgia was No. 3.

Completing the 247Sports composite rankings were Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The team rankings could change with the next letter-of-intent period beginning Feb. 2.

Coaches said the recruiting process now has players taking into consideration where they could make the most money through endorsement work. The NCAA in July began allowing athletes to monetize use of their name, image and likeness. Some schools are better positioned than others in this new frontier, and millions of dollars are swirling around the biggest programs.

Texas A&M signed 12 players ranked in the top 100 nationally, Alabama brought in three five-star players and 16 four-stars, and Georgia signed 21 players, including four five-stars and 12 four-stars.

Five-star QB Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana) made good on his pledge and signed with LSU and new coach Brian Kelly.

Howard was expected to follow through on his verbal commitment after appearing in a promotional video with Kelly on social media.

Kelly also beat out Alabama and Florida for four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), but he lost four-star receiver Shazz Preston (Saint James, Louisiana) to Alabama.