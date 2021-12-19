Stanford holds off Tennessee's rally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday.

Ashton Prechtel connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2).

Lexie Hull scored 11 points and Haley Jones had 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Alexus Dye scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter to spark 9-1 Tennessee.

No. 14 IOWA 69, CENTRAL FLORIDA 61: Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at Iowa remained unbeaten at home.

INDIANA TECH 67, KEISER 46: In West Palm, Beach, Florida, The Warriors (14-1) opened up a 9-0 lead and never trailed against Keiser at the West Palm Beach Invitational. Emma Tuominen had a team-high 14 points and Eileen Salisbury finish with 12 points. Indiana Tech is set to face St. Thomas in their second game of the event on Sunday evening.

Men

No. 2 DUKE 87, ELON 56: In Durham, North Carolina, Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon after two different opponents bowed out due to COVID-19 issues.

The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed. Duke's Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points.

No. 5 GONZAGA 69, TEXAS TECH 55: In Phoenix, Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and Gonzaga outlasted Texas Tech in the Colangelo Classic.

No. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67, GEORGIA TECH 53: In Phoenix, Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and Southern California overcame a shaky start at the Colangelo Classic.

The Trojans (11-0) needed some time to solve Georgia Tech's aggressive zone, relying on their defense early before pulling away from the Yellow Jackets (5-5).

No. 14 HOUSTON 72, OKLAHOMA STATE 61: In Fort Worth, Texas, Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Houston beat Oklahoma State in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.

The scheduled preceding game between No. 23 Colorado State and Tulsa was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Colorado State's team.

NO. 19 LSU 66, LOUISIANA TECH 57: In Bossier City, Louisiana, Tari Eason scored 21 points, Darius Days added 13 with 18 rebounds and LSU rallied from a 13-point deficit.

PROVIDENCE 57, NO. 20 UCONN 53: In Hartford, Connecticut, A.J. Reeves scored 16 points and Providence held off UConn in the Big East opener for both teams.

Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end.

No. 21 KENTUCKY 98, NORTH CAROLINA 69: In Last Vegas, Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points and Kentucky beat North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

Wheeler, who shot a season-best 80% (12 of 15) from the floor, was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures in Kentucky's first victory away from Rupp Arena.

No. 22 XAVIER 80, MARQUETTE 71: In Cincinnati, Dwon Odom scored a career-high 19 points and Nate Johnson added 17 to lift Xavier over Marquette in their Big East Conference openers.

ILLINOIS STATE 85, BALL STATE 64: In Normal, Illinois, N Josiah Strong scored 23 points, making six 3-pointers as Illinois State blasted Ball State.

Tyler Cochran scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for Ball State (4-6).