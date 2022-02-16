Penn St. rallies to beat Spartans

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat No. 19 Michigan State 62-58 on Tuesday night.

John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team for the first time under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans (18-7, 9-5), who led for all but 4:42. Michigan State was up by 14 points with 13:20 to play.

No. 10 VILLANOVA 89, No. 8 PROVIDENCE 84: In Providence, Rhode Island, Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left to lead the Wildcats.

Justin Moore added 19 points for Villanova (20-6, 13-3 Big East), which went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.

The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the conference-leading Friars (21-3, 11-2). It was their first home conference loss of the season.

Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points. Jared Bynum added 18 points and A.J. Reeves finished with 16.

No. 18 OHIO STATE 70 MINNESOTA 45: In Columbus, Ohio, E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes.

Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for Ohio State (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten).

Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle added 11 points.

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime. Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers.

Wheeler kickstarted the second half with a 3-pointer that sparked a 16-4 run by Ohio State. He shot 5 of 8 from the field and had three 3-pointers.

Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half. The Buckeyes had a 36-29 advantage on the boards, and scored 28 points in the paint.

GRACE 84, SPRING ARBOR 62: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, Ian Scott turned in a 16-point, 12-rebound, 4-block and 3-assist performance as the Lancers (22-7, 11-6 Crossroads League) won their third straight game. Cade Gibbs finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jake Wadding and Jakob Gibbs each scored 10.

Grace currently sits alone in fourth place in the league standings, one game behind Saint Francis for third place and one game ahead of Mount Vernon Nazarene for fifth place. Grace's final game of the regular season is at home Saturday against Huntington.

SAINT FRANCIS 90, BETHEL 86: In Mishawaka, a clutch 3-pointer by sophomore guard Brayton Bailey with 28 seconds remaining gave the Cougars (22-7; 12-5 Crossroads) a four-point lead en route to winning their second straight.

Sophomore guard David Ejah led Saint Francis with 29 points and along with junior guard Antwaan Cushingberry each had a team-leading nine rebounds. Cushingberry chipped in with 24 points.

The Cougars resume play on Saturday at the Hutzell Center in the season finale against Taylor.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 64, BALL STATE 58: In Muncie, Trendon Hankerson and Keshawn Williams scored 19 points apiece as the Huskies pulled away from a halftime tie to improve to 7-16, 4-9 Mid-American Conference. Payton Sparks led the Cardinals (11-14, 6-8) with 16 points.