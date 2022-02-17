OT win vs. Eagles puts Irish back in 1st

SOUTH BEND – Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory.

With Boston College out of big men in overtime, Notre Dame used its size inside with Paul Atkinson Jr. and Nate Laszewski, the two combining for the first seven Irish points of the extra period. After a 3-pointer by Kanye Jones cut the Irish lead to one with 39 seconds left, Hubb banked in a shot in the paint then stole an inbounds pass and made two more free throws. Makai Ashton-Langford hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two with 2.9 seconds remaining but a final foul and two more Hubb free throws sealed the win.

Hubb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dane Goodwin led the Irish (19-7, 12-3) with a season-high 23 points. Blake Wesley scored 18 points, Laszewski 16, Atkinson 13 and Cormac Ryan 12.

DeMarr Langford led Boston College (9-15, 4-10) with 23 points and seven rebounds.

RUTGERS 70, No. 12 ILLINOIS 59: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in the Scarlet Knights' game-breaking run that led to their rout of Illinois and their fourth straight win over a ranked team.

The run is the longest in school history for Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there's a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.

Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 11.

Kofi Cockburn, the only consistent threat for Illinois (18-7, 11-4), scored 20 and had 10 rebounds.

Women

BUFFALO 67, BALL STATE 62: In Muncie, Dyaisha Fair scored a game-high 31 points as the Bulls (17-8,11-4 MAC) handed the Cardinals (14-9,7-6) their second straight loss. Chyna Latimer led three Ball State players in double figures with 12 points. Annie Rauch added 11, and Central Noble product Sydney Freeman had 10.

SAINT FRANCIS 87, BETHEL 71: In Mishawaka, Reganne Pate led the Cougars (16-8; 10-5 Crossroads) with 24 points while junior forward and Central Noble's Meleah Kunkel added 21 and 15 rebounds in the Cougars' fifth straight win.

GRACE 93, SPRING ARBOR 45: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, Karlee Feldman scored 26 points on 12-of-14 shooting as the Lancers (18-11, 8-9 Crossroads) shot 53% (35 of 66) from the field, 44.4% (12 of 27) on 3-pointers. Kaylee Patton scored 18 and Kensie Ryman added 11. Grace led 30-14 after the first quarter, 49-26 at halftime and then outscored the Cougars 29-7 in the third quarter.

TRINE 95, ST. MARY'S 44: In Angola, the No. 3 Thunder shot 53.4% (39 of 73) from the field as they won their 13th straight to improve to 21-2 overall and 13-1 in the MIAA. Alyssa Argyle came off the bench to score a game-high 13. Starters Kelsy Taylor and Tara Bieniewicz had 12 points each. Trine shot 39.4% (13 of 33) on 3-pointers, with Bieniewicz going 4 of 8.