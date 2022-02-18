Friday, February 18, 2022 9:11 pm
Champagnie scores 31 to carry St. John's past Butler 91-57
Associated Press
NEW YORK Julian Champagnie had 31 points as St. John's easily defeated Butler 91-57 on Friday night.
Aaron Wheeler had 16 points for St. John's (15-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 13 points and 10 assists.
Jayden Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10).
The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. St. John's defeated Butler 75-72 on Feb. 5.
