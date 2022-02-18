Hoosiers handle pesky Wildcats in 2nd half

BLOOMINGTON – Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help No. 5 Indiana pull away for a 69-58 win over Northwestern on Thursday night.

“(Gulbe) has really been so good for us offensively,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We ask her to do a lot and she never bats an eye. She's playing some of her best basketball right now.”

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Indiana (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Mackenzie Holmes scored six points in her first game back since Jan. 5 after having surgery on her left knee.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (14-10, 6-7) with 20 points.

Northwestern took the lead on a 12-4 run in the third quarter after a stretch where Indiana made one of 10 shots. Then Cardaño-Hillary found Gulbe, who drained a 3, then converted a free throw after being fouled and blocked a layup. Indiana went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter. The Hoosiers rode the momentum the rest of the way, including a second 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.

“Things weren't really going our way,” Gulbe said. “It was huge that Nikki found me open and I just made the play.”

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 75, AUBURN 37: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and South Carolina won its 12th straight with a win over Auburn.

Boston moved within a game of the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight games with double-figure points and rebounds that was set in 2006 by LSU great Sylvia Fowles. Boston has 49 career double-doubles.

South Carolina (24-1, 12-1 SEC) took a 10-point lead in the first eight minutes, and Auburn (9-15, 1-12) could not catch up. The Gamecocks won their 12th straight in the series.

Aicha Coulibaly led Auburn with nine points.

No. 13 MARYLAND 77, No. 18 OHIO ST. 72: In College Park, Maryland, Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Terrapins past the Buckeyes.

It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with Indiana atop the Big Ten. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 72, No. 16 GEORGIA TECH 66: In Atlanta, freshman Olivia Miles finished with 18 points and eight assists, Dara Mabrey scored six of her 11 points in overtime and the Fighting Irish upended the Yellow Jackets.

Mabrey grabbed a rebound and fed Miles for a layup to open the scoring in the extra period and the Irish (20-6, 11-4 ACC) never relinquished the lead. The win puts Notre Dame in sole possession of fourth place. The top four teams get a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 77, DETROIT 62: In Detroit, Homestead graduate Sylare Starks came off the bench to score 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting (5 of 11 on 3-pointers) to lead the Mastodons. Amellia Bromenschenkel added 15 points as Purdue Fort Wayne (8-17, 6-11 Horizon League) snapped a two-game losing streak.

PURDUE 70, ILLINOIS 54: Jeanae Terry had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists as the Boilersmakers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) used a 18-7 edge in the third quarter to win for the second time in last six games. Brooke Moore had a game-high 14 points off the bench while Ava Learn added 12 and Rickie Woltman had 11.