Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich.  Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points, Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 and No. 12 Illinois held off No. 19 Michigan State 79-74 on Saturday.

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) moved ahead of No. 15 Wisconsin and into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the conference standings.

That went about how I thought it would, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. I loved the fight and the grit, and that what I thought it took today.

Tyson Walker scored a season-high 26 points and A.J. Hoggard had 15 for the Spartans (18-9, 9-6), who never led and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. Michigan State has lost four of five.

I didn't think we competed in the first half, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. In the second half, we scored 52 points against the best defensive team in the league. I don't like saying we'll learn from a loss, but I think we'll learn from this. I think we competed harder (in the second half), but we couldn't get over that 10-point stretch.

The Spartans rallied down the stretch, cutting the lead to two points several times in the final two minutes, before Trent Frazier made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to put the game out of reach. Frazier finished with 12 points.

He went about 13 seconds too early, Underwood said. The play was an option for him and Kofi, and he just went early.

Michigan State shot 31% from the floor in the first half and trailed 34-22 at the break but heated up after halftime, finishing the game at 46.8% shooting to Illinois' 45%.

Underwood defeated Izzo's Spartans in East Lansing for the first time.

It's a box checked off, Underwood said. And it so happens that it keeps us in first.

Cockburn scored in double figures for the 36th straight game, the third-longest such streak in the nation.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini had lost two of their previous three games, falling at Rutgers and at Purdue. Three of their final four regular-season games are at home as they chase a Big Ten title.

Michigan State: The Spartans could fall out of the AP Top 25 after going 0-2 this week.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday.

Michigan State: At Iowa on Tuesday.