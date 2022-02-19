Expansion fails: CFP to stay at 4 through '25

Not expanding the College Football Playoff sooner won't make it easier to expand it later.

“In fact, I think it becomes more complicated,” Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey told The Associated Press on Friday.

The CFP is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season after the administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out.

What started with an enthusiastic unveiling of a plan for a 12-team playoff last summer has come to a halt. The college sports leaders tasked with working out the details are at an impasse.

“Seems like everyone says they're committed to expand the CFP, but it's hard to believe that because we can't expand the CFP,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill told The AP.

The management committee, composed of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, met by video conference this week.

“Time was running out,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. “The disappointment also stems from the fact that I think we will eventually get there and I think 12-team is still the most likely scenario.”

The university presidents who make up the Board of Managers on Thursday accepted the commissioners' recommendation to abandon the idea of early implementation and directed them to keep working on a new format for the 2026 season.

“After 2025 there is no playoff,” Aresco said.

Sankey was part of the four-person subcommittee that produced the 12-team proposal after two years of work. The plan called for the field to comprise the six highest-ranked conference champions in FBS and six at-large teams determined by selection committee rankings. The top four seeds would get byes. Four first-round games would be played on the home fields of the higher-ranked teams. Quarterfinals and semifinals would be hosted by bowl games.

The decision to give up on trying to implement expansion for the final two years of the ESPN deal will cost the conferences an estimated $450 million in additional revenue.