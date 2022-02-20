IU women see rally fall short

BLOOMINGTON – Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana's fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.

Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made 9 of 14 free throws to close the game.

Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.

Men

WAKE FOREST 79, NOTRE DAME 74: In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Alondes Williams scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, Jake LaRavia added 20 points to lead the Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Blake Wesley had six 3-pointers and 24 points for Notre Dame (19-8, 12-4).

BALL STATE 91, BOWLING GREEN 82: In Bowling Green, Ohio, the Cardinals emerged in a contest that featured 18 ties and 12 lead changes, knocking down 10 3-pointers to claim the Mid-American Conference contest. Miryne Thomas scored 18 points off the bench to pace five for Ball State (12-14, 7-8) in double figures.

SAINT FRANCIS 71, TAYLOR 67: At the Hutzell Center, the No. 15 Cougars rallied after trailing by 17 at halftime. Antwaan Cushingberry led USF (23-7, 13-5 Crossroads League) in points (24), rebounds (eight) and assists (five).

HUNTINGTON 74, GRACE 63: In Winona Lake, the Foresters led by 17 early in the second half to win their regular-season finale. Caleb Middlesworth scored 21 and Zach Goodline added 20 for Huntington (21-9, 10-8 Crossroads). Jakob Gibbs led the Lancers (22-8, 11-7) with 20.

INDIANA TECH 79, LAWRENCE TECH 73: In Southfield, Michigan, Grant Smith scored 20 points as the Warriors (24-6, 18-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) finished off the regular season by winning their 12th straight game.

TRINE 82, ADRIAN 65: In Adrian, Michigan, Connor Jones scored a career-high 20 points as the Thunder (17-8, 10-4 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) outscored the Bulldogs 48-23 in the second half.

Women

TOLEDO 69, BALL STATE 66: In Toledo, Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman and Ally Becki paced the Cardinals with 11 points apiece, but the Rockets won the rebounding battle 44-26 to pull off the MAC victory. Ball State (14-10, 7-7) trailed just 63-62 with 22 seconds remaining.

OAKLAND 58, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 54: In Oakland, Michigan, the Golden Grizzlies rode a 20-3 run to take control, then held on to knock off the Mastodons in Horizon League play. Sylare Starks paced PFW (9-18, 7-12) with 16 points.

SAINT FRANCIS 63, TAYLOR 56: At the Hutzell Center, Emily Parrett notched her first double-double of the season (16 points, 13 rebounds) as the Cougars (17-8, 11-5 Crossroads) closed out the regular season with their sixth straight win.

HUNTINGTON 68, GRACE 65: In Winona Lake, the Foresters won the third quarter 15-3 to stun the Lancers in a Crossroads League contest. Konnor Gambrell led Huntington (5-21, 2-12) with 15 points. Maddie Ryman scored a game-high 17 for Grace (18-12, 8-10)

TRINE 70, ADRIAN 34: In Adrian, Michigan, Tara Bieniewicz scored 12 points off four three-pointers to propel Trine (22-2, 15-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) to a share of the regular season conference title.