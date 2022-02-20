Illini down Spartans, grab share of Big Ten lead

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points, Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 and No. 12 Illinois held off No. 19 Michigan State 79-74 on Saturday.

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) moved ahead of No. 15 Wisconsin and into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the conference standings.

“That went about how I thought it would,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I loved the fight and the grit, and that what I thought it took today.”

Tyson Walker scored a season-high 26 points and A.J. Hoggard had 15 for the Spartans (18-9, 9-6), who never led and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. Michigan State has lost four of five.

“I didn't think we competed in the first half,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “In the second half, we scored 52 points against the best defensive team in the league. ... I think we competed harder (in the second half), but we couldn't get over that 10-point stretch.”

The Spartans rallied down the stretch, cutting the lead to two points several times in the final two minutes, before Trent Frazier made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to put the game out of reach. Frazier finished with 12 points.

FLORIDA 63, No. 2 AUBURN 62: In Gainesville, Florida, Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and Colin Castleton added 19 to lead the Gators.

The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight on the road.

Appleby had everything to do with this one, which was Florida's 14th straight over Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Still, the Tigers had a chance in the final seconds. Wendell Green Jr. got the ball with 7.1 seconds to play and was dribbling at the top of the key when he tried to pass to Walker Kessler down low. The Gators (17-10, 7-7) knocked it away, and the clock ran out.

No. 4 KENTUCKY 90, No. 25 ALABAMA 81: In Lexington, Kentucky, Kellan Grady made seven 3s for a season-high 25 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 46-34 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 straight points for their first lead. Grady's 3-pointer capped the run that draw a thunderous roar in Rupp Arena.

Former North Side player Keion Brooks Jr. scored 18 points for Kentucky.

IOWA 75, No. 18 OHIO STATE 62: In Columbus, Ohio, Keegan Murray scored 24 points to lead the Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten).

Malaki Branham led Ohio State (16-7, 9-5) with 22 points. E.J. Liddell added 15. The Buckeyes were just 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Kris Murray added 11 points, and Jordan Bohannon recorded 10 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes forced 14 turnovers while making just eight.