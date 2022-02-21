Pipkins scores 24 as Mastodons win 7th in row

MILWAUKEE – Jalon Pipkins had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Purdue Fort Wayne won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Milwaukee 81-71 on Sunday, to move into second place in the Horizon League.

The Mastodons (18-10, 13-6) have two games left in the regular season – at Oakland (11-6 Horizon) and at Detroit Mercy (9-6) – to secure one of the top four seeds, which get a first-round bye in the Horizon League Tournament that starts March 1 at campus sites.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and seven rebounds for PFW, which had five score in double figures. Godfrey passed Mo Evans for fourth place in Mastodons career scoring with 1,537.

Deonte Billups added 13 points, Ra Kpedi had 12 points and seven rebounds, and JoJo Peterson had a career-high 11 points.

Tafari Simms scored 14 for the Panthers (9-20, 7-13).

WISCONSIN 77, MICHIGAN 63: In Madison, Wisconsin, Michigan coach Juwan Howard became upset after Wisconsin called a timeout in the closing seconds of a game the Badgers already had put out of reach. The way Howard responded could have major ramifications on the rest of Michigan's season.

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers' victory on Sunday. The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn't like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.

“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard said.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft – replays showed Howard no longer had a closed fist and had his hand open by the time he hit Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard's arm or wrist area while trying to explain the reason for the timeout.

No. 8 PROVIDENCE 71, BUTLER 70, OT: In Indianapolis, Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime to cap the Friars' rally from a 19-point deficit and stay atop the Big East Conference.

Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 21/2 minutes left in regulation, Providence (22-4, 12-2 Big East) came back to tie in regulation with 23.4 seconds left.

Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler (13-15, 6-11), which has lost three in a row.

Women

PURDUE 70, RUTGERS 59: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Abbey Ellis scored 20 points as the Boilermakers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) swept Rutgers (9-18, 2-13) in the season series. Purdue led 33-29 at halftime and outscored the Scarlet Knights 22-14 in the fourth quarter.

Madison Layden added 15 points for the Boilers, and Ava Learn added 13.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 67, No. 12 TENNESSEE 53: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to match the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight double-doubles as the Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1 SEC) clinched a share of the league title .

Boston tied the mark of LSU great Sylvia Fowles accomplished 15 years ago.

No. 9 MICHIGAN 71, No. 13 MARYLAND 59: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Wolverines take over first place in the Big Ten..

No. 18 OHIO STATE 59, WISCONSIN 42: In Columbus, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points to lead the Buckeyes.