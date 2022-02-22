Indiana women suffer 2nd straight loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night.

It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4), a schedule change caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 game at Iowa because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers.

Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa's 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead.

Clark, the nation's leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Iowa won 96-91 on Saturday, leading by as much as 24 points in the third quarter before the Hoosiers scored 42 fourth-quarter points to make the game close.

The Hoosiers carried that momentum into this game. Indiana built a 52-41 halftime lead, turning 14 Iowa turnovers into 23 points. Iowa had seven turnovers during a 14-0 run that gave the Hoosiers a 48-36 lead with 2:34 to play in the second quarter.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 22 points. Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 15 points. Mackenzie Holmes had 13 points. Ali Patberg and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11.

BALL STATE 73, WESTERN MICHIGAN 67: In Muncie, Thelma Dis Agustsdottir led four players in double-digit scoring with 14 points as the Cardinals (15-10, 8-7 Mid-American Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak. Marie Kiefer had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Ally Becki had 12 points and eight assists, and Chyna Latimer had 12 points and seven rebounds. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added nine points for the Cardinals.

Men

NORTH CAROLINA 70, LOUISVILLE 63: In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Brady Manek scored 17 points, and Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double to lead the Tar Heels.

North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The Cardinals made just one of their final nine shots.

Manek made a baseline jumper to extend North Carolina's lead to 64-60, and after Snider graduate Malik Williams answered at the other end with a 3-pointer, Bacot scored his first points of the second half on a dunk off an assist from Manek with 1:33 left. Louisville missed its final four 3-pointers, and North Carolina sealed it with Caleb Love's layup at 37.9.

R.J. Davis and Love each added 16 points for North Carolina (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Leaky Black had seven points and Puff Johnson added two to complete the scoring for the Tar Heels, who played just eight players.

Manek scored 11 points in the first half, Armando Bacot had 10 points and eight rebounds, and the game was tied at 36. Bacot finished 6 of 8 from the field, and is two double-doubles away from tying Brice Johnson's program record for a single season.

Jae'Lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Williams, in his second straight start, each scored 10 points for Louisville (12-15, 6-11). The Cardinals have lost eight of their last nine games.

MARYLAND 67, PENN STATE 61: In College Park, Maryland, Fatts Russell scored eight of his 18 points at the free-throw line with less than a minute to play as the Terrapins hung on.

Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) didn't have a basket in the last 6:20 of the game and didn't score until Russell made the first of two free throws with 53 seconds remaining to put the Terps up 60-53. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread both made 3-pointers to twice get Penn State (11-13, 6-10) within four points, but Russell sank 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win.

Russell is 25 points shy of 2,000 for his career. He is the only active D-I player with 1,900 career points, 500 assists and 225 steals. Eric Ayala hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Ayala has 210 career 3-pointers, third all-time for the Terrapins. He trails only Juan Dixon (239) and Greivis Vasquez (230) on the Terps' all-time list. Donta Scott added 12 points.

Sessoms scored 17 to pace Penn State.