Hawkeyes remain hot with rout of Spartans

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60 on Tuesday night.

Kris Murray, Keegan's twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January but is 5-1 since.

Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.

It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans (18-9, 9-7), who have dropped five of six overall.

Iowa opened the game by making six of its first seven shots, leading by as much as 15 points in the first half before taking a 46-32 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes missed nine of their first 10 shots in the second half but maintained their double-digit lead by making their first seven free throws. Bohannon then hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Iowa led 61-44 with 12:57 to play.

Iowa's biggest lead was 84-52 with 3:11 left.

Malik Hall led Michigan State with 17 points.

No. 21 UCONN 71, No. 8 VILLANOVA 69: In Hartford, Connecticut, R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally the Huskies.

Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for UConn (20-7, 11-5 Big East), which beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure its first 20-win season in six years.

Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova (21-7, 14-4), which had won five in a row and eight of nine.

KENT STATE 93, BALL STATE 82: In Kent, Ohio, Sincere Carry scored 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including 10 of 16 on 3-pointers, to lift the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the program's first triple-double.

Kent State (18-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference) shot 50% (32 of 64) from the field and 45.9% (17 of 37) on 3-pointers as it rallied from a four-point halftime deficit. The Flashes shot 53.8% (19 of 30) from the field and 63.2% (12 of 19) on 3-pointers in the second half to fuel a rally from a four-point halftime deficit.

Ball State (12-15, 7-9) had five players score in double digits led by Miryne Thomas' 19 points but still lost for the fourth time in five games. Payton Sparks had 15 points, Luke Bumbalough had 14, Jaylin Sellers had 12 and Demarius Jacobs added 10.

The Cardinals were up six with 15 minutes left in the game when Kent State went on an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Carry to take a 53-51 lead with 13:46 remaining. It increased the lead to seven on a pair of free throws by Jacobs.

Ball State retook the lead at 59-58 on a 3-pointer by Sellers. The teams traded the lead three more times before a 3-pointer by Carry gave Kent State the lead for good at 67-65 with just over nine minutes remaining. The Flashes' biggest lead was 15 on another 3 by Carry.